ASHLAND From tickling the ivories to whittling the wood, Jay Williams has several ways of expressing his creativity.
As a professional musician, he has made several CDs and has performed with a multitude of artists. As a wood worker, he has his own woodworking shop in Catlettsburg called Bear Creek Woodworks.
“I started playing piano at the age of 5 with my mother,” he said. “She would play hymns and I would sit beside her and play the right-hand part.”
By 13, Williams played his first show — at Clay Lick Riding Stable at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park.
“After that, I really got the bug, played with too many bands to mention,” he said. “In later years, I helped form the Sly Dog band with Billy Ray, played for a few local talents in Lexington and Richmond and was part of the Meade Station Band with Dwight Whitley on his ‘Nothing but a Woman’ CD.”
He said he’s been hired to play on several CDs of other artists. He’s also a songwriter.
“As most songwriters do, I draw from past experiences — four chords and the truth,” he said.
He said his singing has a country feel and the instrumentals he writes are more classical, with much input from his 12 years of studying piano with Mrs. Nells Leonard.
“My influences go from Bach to Chopin to Ted Nugent,” he said.
His work in music gave him the opportunity to travel much of the United States, specifically, he said with Velvet Elvis in the 1980s, when they spent three weeks playing along the East Coast.
An electrician, Williams’ woodworking endeavors began accidentally, when he started carving with his pocket knife and discovered he enjoyed it.
Although he sells his works in person, the pandemic has forced him to sell more online.
“I do have several commissioned pieces, but mostly I do what I like to do,” he said. “Seems to sell well enough.”
He said he enjoys making everything.
“Sometimes it turns into kindling. We all make mistakes,” he said with a laugh. “I like making things that others cherish and put on display in their homes.”
He’s also attracted to the process of making something from wood.
“A shapeless chunk of wood can be formed into something pretty and functional,” he said. “It is almost always a surprise what is hiding in the wood.”
Jay Williams’ original songs may be heard at reverbnation.com.