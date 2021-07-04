The Carter County School District’s plans to build a brand new technical center are being reworked.
Superintendent Ronnie Dotson said the district was planning on constructing a new facility to house the programs, but applying for a $10 million renovation grant has brought new possibilities.
The School Facilities Construction Commission was allocated $75 million in general fund money for the 2021-22 school year through House Bill 556, Section 18. Local school district that own area vocational educational centers are now eligible to receive up to $10 million specified to the support of renovation costs.
“Our vocational school is the No. 1 need in our district,” said Dotson about how needs are ranked on the local planning document. “That will really help us to get that $10 million.”
No board action has been taken. Dotson had just heard the news of the possibility Wednesday.
“More than likely we will go a route to renovate the existing vocational school as opposed to building a new one,” he said.
Dotson said his understanding was the grant was allocated specifically for renovations and not new construction, much like the grant received by East Carter High School through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan. The $14 million allocated to East High is specifically for renovations and can’t be used for anything else, Dotson said.
“In order to not lose out on $10 million, I’m sure that we would just renovate the existing building instead of going somewhere different and building a new one,” Dotson said.
“That is different than our original plan to build an entirely new one, but with $10 million, we’ll be able to make that one into a new one,” Dotson said. The district won’t be tearing the old one down, as the funding won’t allow that.
“Essentially what would have to happen, to be worth $10 million would be to almost completely gut it and redo it,” said Dotson of the current center.
The grant is due to be written Aug. 13, and applications were beginning to be accepted Thursday.
Dotson said the district would apply and believes the school has a strong chance of receiving the money based on the requirements of the grant and the language of how it is written.
The renovation of the technical center is another on a growing list of construction projects in the district.