Carter County Schools will be using non-traditional instruction days next week. No in-person classes or extra-curricular activities will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.
The district posted on its Facebook page that students will receive assignments and instructions Friday at school.
“If a child is not in attendance today, the parent/guardian should contact the school to make arrangements to pick up assignments,” the post states. “Teachers will be available to assist student(s) next week during school hours.”
Parents can request meals for their child by contacting the student’s school. This must be done by Monday at 1 p.m. Meal pickup will be Thursday.
The district did not state a reason for the closure on the Facebook post and The Daily Independent has not yet received a return phone call confirming the close is COVID-related.
However, the Carter County Health Department is reporting 96 current positive cases in the county for those 18 and under. The number jumped from 76 on Tuesday, which was a rise from the low- to mid-60s that were being reported since the department began to specify the number of cases in the age group Aug. 19.
The district will be holding vaccine clinics during the virtual days for students and employees who attended the first clinics in early August to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a second Friday Facebook post. King’s Daughters Medical Center staff will be at West Carter High School Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and East Carter High School from noon to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made or questions can be asked by calling (606) 475-5500.
