OLIVE HILL
Carter County teacher Robin Barker has been selected by the Kentucky Center for Mathematics as a Kentucky Math Teacher Leader.
She becomes one of a group chosen after a rigorous application and interview process.
The group will collaborate with teachers across the state to enhance skills in leadership, mathematics content and pedagogy.
Barker began her career at Boyd County Middle School in 2005. She has been in the Carter County district for 7 years, teaching 6th, 7th and currently 8th grade at West Carter Middle School.
First year orientation at MSU
MOREHEAD
Morehead State University is offering its SOAR — student orientation, advising and registration — sessions online in response to COVID-19 issues.
The online SOAR program includes prerecorded videos, a virtual campus tour, live Q and A on Facebook Live, and a brief quiz on video content.
Participants will receive fall schedules on Frfiday of their scheduled SOAR week.
The next session is set for July 13-17 with the Facebook Live session at 1 p.m. July 13.
Admitted students for fall 2020 should sign up at www.moreheadstate.edu/soar. When registration is complete the university will email additional details.
Information also is available through the Office of First Year Programs, fyp@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-5208.
KCTCS enrollment pathways
VERSAILLES
Kentucky Community and Technical College System colleges are offering Pathway to Enrollment the week of July 20. Offerings vary by college, but all will have admissions and advising staff members available by appointment to make enrolling as easy as possible.
All who attend are eligible to win laptops and gift cards.
Some colleges will have on-campus events and others will offer virtual events. For on-campus events, masks or other face coverings will be required as will social distancing. Signage is posted throughout all campuses to remind visitors of CDC guidelines.
Fall term classes will be offered in a variety of formats. This includes fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if classroom classes must move online for a while the transition will be smooth. A variety of scheduling options, including 16-, 12-, and 8-week sessions will be offered.
For more information about Pathway to Enrollment or to schedule an appointment, visit kctcs.edu/Pathway.