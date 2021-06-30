GRAYSON Carter County Superintendent Ronnie Dotson rescinded his resignation that was slated to go into effect Sept. 1.
Dotson said the Board of Education had not yet approved the resignation so he decided to withdraw it from consideration.
In talking with board members, Dotson decided that it was not the ideal time to leave the district. His reasons were the new career and technical school that will be built, HVAC renovations in both East and West Carter Middle Schools, and the renovations coming for East Carter High School. The high school was recently granted more than $14 million in federal funds through Gov. Andy Beshear's Better Kentucky Plan.
Dotson said most of these projects are in the primary planning stages and the board asked him to stay in order to get the projects rolling.
Dotson also noted that superintendents would typically resign in the spring, allowing the board to find a replacement before the next school year. The late date and new projects, along with coming out of the pandemic, led Dotson to reconsider the timing.
The numerous building projects along with the pressure to maintain the district's academic standards is "a lot for a new person to handle," Dotson said. Dotson will hold off on his resignation for now. He noted his contract is for two more years and he does not intend to pursue a new contract after the two years.
