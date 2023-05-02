GRAHN Carter County community members participated in a public forum on Monday night to voice input on the future design, amenities and programs of a centrally located high school.
Superintendent Paul Green took the podium before a modest group of educators and parents to walk through the process in the development of a “potential” consolidated high school thus far.
“About a year and a half ago, Carter County Schools was fortunate enough to receive a couple of different, pretty significant, funding sources that is really moving this project forward,” Green said.
Among the funds was an awarded $27 million for the reconstruction or renovation of East Carter High School. Additional federal funds were allotted for a new career and technical center. However, Green reiterated that none of the funds were allocated for West Carter High School.
During the initial phase in early 2022, the local planning committee elected to potentially construct a new central high school and technical center after reviewing the District Facility Plan.
“That way we would have an opportunity to combine and both ends of the county would be able to benefit from this,” Green said.
With the potential site location being a hot topic amongst community members, Green reassured, yet again, that while site selection processes were ongoing, no location has been secured.
In late March, the Carter County School Board approved the purchase of the hypothetical site and secured the architectural firm, RossTarrant and later the construction company — Trace Creek Construction — to lead the project.
“I know there’s been a lot of things out there that the district has purchased property. We haven’t and I wish we had, but as soon as we do, I’ll have a press conference and we will fully announce that we have purchased property,” Green said.
Green did add that site selection has been narrowed to two, and have selected one “focus” property that still needs approval from the Department of Education.
“We are hopeful that will happen in the next few weeks,” Green said. “This step tonight is the absolute beginning of the process of what a new, potential new, high school could look like.”
With plans to keep all current programs, Monday night was designed to receive community input on what new amenities and programs that should be prioritized.
“We will be building something, we have too much money; something will be built,” Green laughed, continuing that when working with the funds the county received, it’s understandable to want everything but it’s important to prioritize what’s most important first and add on if leftover funds allow.
Community members dispersed to visit three separate classrooms, each of which showcased different renderings of possible exteriors, amenities and additional programs not already offered at either Carter County high school.
Eight large photographs depicting state-of-the-art schools were shown and those in attendance were prompted to select their two top choices that will eventually (potentially) serve approximately 1,150 students following the merge.
Existing plans already include agricultural classrooms, a greenhouse, a competition gymnasium, baseball, football, softball and soccer fields, tennis courts and a track. In the “amenities” space, the public could chose to incorporate two to three additions.
Poll results collected from the public’s input were posted on Carter County School’s webpage on Tuesday morning, presenting a fieldhouse, auxiliary gymnasium and auditorium as the top three selections.
With all existing career and technical programs already in the plans, Green said the district had room to add more.
The public selected Electric/EV Systems, HVAC Mechanics and Plumbing/Pipefitting as the top three priorities over diesel mechanics, cyber security/IT, cosmetology, emergency medical technician training, law and justice and industrial maintenance.
Green said there’s no guarantee that Carter County Schools won’t eventually offer all of the programs listed. Monday only served as identifying the community’s priorities.
West Carter High School Principal Kristen Bledsoe said of the amenities, the auxiliary gymnasium and auditorium were the most appealing to her.
With volleyball, boys and girls basketball, dance and cheer all battling it out for access to the high school’s gym. An added practice gym would alleviate scheduling conflicts.
An auxiliary gym could also serve gym classes and sports practicing, leaving the competition gym in pristine condition, according to Bledsoe.
As far as school curb appeal, Bledsoe said she’s flexible but prioritized safe entry and deviated away from too much glass.
“At the heart of all this is the opportunity we can provide to our students,” Bledsoe said.
Recent social media posts have highlighted the issue of potential branding for the school, including color schemes, mascot choices and name selection. But Green said that doesn’t take precedence just yet.
During a questioning phase at the end of the group “tour” of possibilities, representatives with Trace Creek Construction said current school building costs were seeing a price range of $420 to $450 a square foot — with hopes that inflated building costs will dwindle by the time of groundbreaking.
Green said if all goes perfectly, the “potential” school will open for current eighth-graders as the first graduating class.