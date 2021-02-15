Carter County is in a State of Emergency with all the power outages and road issues, according to the Carter County Sheriff Office.
“There should be NO ONE out on the roadways unless it is a dire emergency,” said Sheriff Jeff May. “I understand that many people, along with myself, are still out of power and must get supplies to keep generators running as well as other people having medical issues.”
According to May, there was a fatality on Carter County roads this morning (I-64 near 160 mile marker), “and I want everyone safe.”
Weather reports, according to the sheriff’s release, are calling for more ice, “meaning more power outages with poles and trees down,” May said.
“PLEASE HEED THIS WARNING!” he wrote in all caps.