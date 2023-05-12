GREGORYVILLE Carter County Superintendent Dr. Paul Green announced the future location of the planned consolidated high school and career and technical center.
Covering more than 200 acres in total, the selected land is in the central-most point between the two current high school locations in the Gregoryville area.
Nestled between U.S. 60 and Interstate 64 with the entry point just after Gregoryville Christian Holiness Church, the first plot of land which will house the facilities consists of 186.4 acres, purchased at the price point of $332,747.21. The second tract of 19.7 acres will be the future access road, costing $47,592.41.
"If you're traveling west from Grayson to Olive Hill, it will be located on the right," Green said after announcing that the Kentucky Department of Education approved the purchase and the transaction is now complete as of Friday.
Using the nearest existing address to the tracts of land, the distance to East Carter High School is approximately 5 miles with a distance time of about 10 minutes, while West Carter is a little more than 10 miles away but only requiring four additional minutes to that of the East Carter commute.
"It's a good day," said Dr. Green. "It was a lot harder lift than we thought with lots of hoops to jump through."
Green said with the land now officially secured, the district can "move full speed ahead with planning."
Site development will begin as early as this fall and winter, according to Green.
The Districts Facility Plan spells out the plan to create a combined school to hold about 1,150 students, a career and technical center with added programs not already available to current students, amenities such as agricultural classrooms, a greenhouse, competition gymnasium and athletic fields for baseball, football, softball, soccer, tennis and track.
As of Friday, the district has now selected the architects, contracted the construction manager, secured the land and conducted the first public forum for community input in desires of a new tech center and school.
According to the timeline for the project, the next phase includes developing plans and blueprints and further cost analysis before the final plans are approved.
The construction phase is projected to begin in 2024.
(606) 326-2652 |