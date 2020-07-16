GRAYSON Families in Carter County schools will have the option of sending their children to school five days a week, keeping them home on a virtual education plan, or choosing a combination of the two under a back-to-school pandemic plan adopted by the district to combat COVID-19.
Students that go to school in person every day will abide by similar stringent safety precautions as other schools have mandated, including mask wear, hand sanitization and physical distancing, Superintendent Ronnie Dotson said.
Students choosing the virtual option will do the same work and follow the same curriculum as those who attend in person. The curriculum will be more rigorous than the non-traditional education work students did during the emergency school closure in the spring, Dotson said.
The combination option is a hybrid plan under which families may choose certain days of the week to attend school and do at-home lessons the other days, he said. Parents will be able to switch to different days at school or change to all-school or all-home instruction if they want. There will be no formal limit on the number of changes per family but Dotson predicts most will have made a firm decision within a few weeks of school starting.
The district also will ask them to give advance notice so teachers can prepare study materials and reconfigure classrooms if necessary.
The district is offering it for parents who are uncertain about the safety of sending children to school, and also with the goal of having as many children physically in class as possible, Dotson said. “Our goal is to get kids back in school as quickly as possible ... I firmly believe that no matter how much we plan, we can’t educate kids at home as well as we can at school.”
The plan differs from some other districts offering families the choice of in-school or at-home learning because most other districts are asking parents to commit to one or the other. “We’re keeping it flexible because we want kids to come to school as many days as they feel comfortable,” he said.
Students who learn at home will perform the same work as their in-school classmates and the work will be more rigorous than the non-traditional instruction materials the district sent home when school was closed in the spring.
The NTI concept was developed for use when schools are closed because of bad weather, and Carter had not used it in the past. As a result, NTI materials were prepared by district administrators over a two-day span in the spring, Dotson said. This year, the NTI materials will duplicate what students are doing in class, he said.
The overall plan goes into detail similar to other districts on safety precautions, including temperature taking, masking, hand sanitizing, distancing and seating arrangements on buses, in class, on playgrounds and in hallways.
Custodians and other staff will perform frequent cleaning in classes, restrooms, cafeterias and other areas, including high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches and handrails.
Masks will be required for students from first grade up whenever they are within 6 feet of another. Cafeteria procedures will be modified to maximize physical distancing and minimize touching surfaces that could spread the virus.
The district also has provided parents with guidelines for keeping their children safe and healthy.
The procedures and guidelines conform with health department guidelines, Dotson said.