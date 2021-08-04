Carter County Schools announced it will implement a mask mandate effective Aug. 16 — the first day of school.
Last week, the school system announced it would “strongly recommend” that all students and employees wear a mask indoors. It changed the school start date from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16.
With the increase in the number of school-age children testing positive for COVID-19, Carter County Schools decided that “it is in the best interest for all students and employees to change our policy pertaining to masks.”
According to the school system’s Facebook post, all students and employees will be required to wear a mask while indoors and while on a bus.
“We will continue to monitor the positivity rate in our community and make adjustments when conditions warrant,” the post read.
The Carter County Health Department listed 26 new cases on its report on Wednesday — five patients are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,636 total cases in the county, including 147 over the last seven days.