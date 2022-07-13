Site surveys are ongoing for the Carter County High School consolidation project.
The site surveys are a part of the initially planning process in order for the board to determine whether the district will actually move forward with the project or not. The full planning process will be completed before the board of education would vote to consolidate or not will occur, per policy.
The district began the process by pinpointing the geographical center of the county, said Superintendent Paul Green. They began to look at sites within a few miles of the center.
Five sites were selected initially to begin the process. One has already been eliminated, according to Green, because it did not meet the criteria.
A cost analysis will be performed in order to determine the price tag on preparing the land for the build. Among the number of things being evaluated, access is one mentioned by Green specifically.
After the initial surveys are complete, the board will choose to move forward on one to two sites, said Green. From there, the board of education will select an architect to being the planning phase.
This is the point where schematic designs and blueprints will be rendered. Other analysis on the sites will be completed as well.
Green said the hope is to have a site selected as early as September and blueprints in the spring. The process will take several months and many decisions will be made along the way, but the county is moving along with the process.
It is important to note and emphasize that the board must go through the entire planning process before the final vote to build. The district will have all of the information and plans in place before a final decision on consolidation will take occur.