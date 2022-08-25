GRAYSON Carter County's superintendent reiterated on Wednesday that no location has been selected to house the potential consolidated high school. If a site even is selected, construction of it is years down the road.
When Dr. Paul Green started his position as Superintendent of Carter County Schools in November 2021, conversations of a combined high school were already in the works.
It was brought up in Green's interview process.
The state awarded Carter County with millions of dollars during the pandemic for a new career and technical center and a newly renovated high school — but only on the east end of the county.
Green said the money is awarded by need and, because both high schools are nearly identical in design and condition, the money was awarded to the east end based on the fact that East Carter High School has more square footage than West, meaning by the state's terms, it was the more "in need" school based on sheer size.
Green also said he understands the fear and apprehension coming from the west end and honored the "what about us" mentality by pitching the idea to combine the two schools.
If a new state-of-the-art school was built at the East Carter site, Green worried that students would unenroll from the west end to attend the new one.
Students leaving the west end en masse would undoubtedly hurt the existing school in the same fashion that people have voiced against the idea of the consolidated school.
In the early months of 2022, a committee was convened to go over a District Facility Plan (DFP). A DFP essentially looks like an outline with construction priorities and includes the price tag for updates needed, including repairs for asphalt, new windows, replacing intercom systems, etc.
According to Green, the committee that reviewed the DFP consisted of about 20 people: one board member, employees, staff and various community members.
This committee's purpose was to take a look at the current DFP and amend it to include the potential new construction.
Once the committee completed and approved the DFP outline it then went to the school board, who voted to back the new plan on to the next stages.
After listening to community member's concerns and support for the project, Green's new mission became to find the central most point of the county to appease both the west and east end.
During the interview with Green, a map of Carter County laid on a table. On the map was a decently sized square on the center of the county. Within the square were five plots of land that would suffice as being "centrally located."
The land sought by Carter County schools needs to include 100-150 acres to allow space to not only build the new facilities, but allow for future expansion if needed.
Five locations were selected initially but two have already been ruled out due to not meeting criteria.
Green said the plan is to narrow the search for land to two after cost analyses are completed.
Once the locations are narrowed down, it will need to be determined if the land can be converted into viable plots to build on.
Given that the middle of the county is the desired location, the areas in the search will be rural and rugged terrain meaning earth work will need to be performed before construction ever begins.
Green said his goal is to include a new high school, top-of-the-line athletic facilities and a career and technical school with as many programs to offer students as possible.
This is not a fast project by any means.
Green says on top of earth work, appraisals, geo-tech, core drilling and information from landowners will need to be completed before the next stages.
Surveyors will then assess the selected land but they need the leaves to fall first, meaning it will be November or December 2022 before surveyors ever see the land.
After site selection and development is out of the way, Green said the project will enter the architectural design process which could take months on its own.
Green anticipates architectural aspects to last at least six months. If the project begins in the fall and winter of 2023, it will take until 2024 before any groundwork begins.
Green said that the last board meeting was all about cost and reassures the community that once a property is under contract with sellers, it will be announced.
Green understands the concern from those on the west end though, telling The Daily Independent that he doesn't believe traffic will be diverted from Olive Hill if the site remains at a central location.
Olive Hill will remain the economic center of the community, Green said. Green also said the numbers for payroll tax won't be a significant difference.
The superintendent also said this doesn't mean job losses for the current high schools.
"Positions will be reconfigured and the number of employees will remain the same because staff is based off the number of students enrolled," Green said.
Green believes that by having a combined school will do nothing but offer students access to top of the line facilities, programs and opportunity.
The career and technical center has already experienced growth by providing CDL and heavy equipment training and a new pharmacy technician program, and Green looks forward to the development in vocational programs that an updated facility will provide.
Carter County is still a year out from deciding on a plot of land and any excavation taking place in the county is not associated with Carter County Schools.
"We are moving and it will continue to move in the months to come," Green said.
Students receiving instruction in the new building will be the class of 2025-26. The decision will have no impact on current high school students in the county based on the presented timeline.
If the district decides to forgo the plan of a consolidated school, there will be little, if any, funding left to do improvements at West Carter High School for years to come.
A FAQ document released at the beginning of the year states that "the main purpose of a central high school is to increase learning opportunities for all students... " "... It is important to look at new and emerging industries that could benefit our students in the future."
The document also stated, "the district will also look to add programs in the arts athletics, and various student organizations/clubs."
