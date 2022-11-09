GRAYSON The early results in various Carter County races could’ve been called early with those leading the pack in the beginning remaining on top as the results trickled in.
Early and absentee voters numbering 1,500 sided mostly Republican in the sheriff and jailer races.
Although technically still unofficial results, the races were called around 8:30 p.m. with 94.12% and 16 of the 17 polling precincts reporting.
Coroner
The coroner’s race looked close in the beginning stages, but Republican George Sparks edged out opponent William Waddell by 455 votes.
Both candidates were experienced in their work as Waddell was the county’s coroner since 2015 when he unseated Sparks after he had served 16 years in the position.
Sparks, the Republican in the race, has been a licensed funeral director and embalmer for 44 years and owns Sparks Funeral Home in Grayson.
Sparks beat Waddell, 4,179 to 3,724.
Jailer
R.W. Boggs, the Republican candidate, held on to his position he originally earned in 2011 and was re-elected, defeating Democrat Charles Kiser 64.03% to 35.97%.
Sheriff
Sheriff Jeff May also held on to his position with 6,008 votes to Democrat challenger Eric Ross’s 1,954.
May said he was relieved at the results, saying he had a feeling he would win, but the unexpected large margin reassured him he’s taking care of the people in Carter County and they showcased that by electing him in a landslide.
Grayson Mayor
In a surprisingly interesting race that included civil suits and a possibly un-legit candidate, Troy Combs defeated Charles “Fred” Miller 487 votes to 256.
Combs said despite Miller’s potential legal disqualification, he planned to run his race as if he had an opponent regardless and ended up victorious.