The Carter County Health Department announced a third death of a Carter County resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The health department expressed its “deepest condolences for this family’s loss” in a Facebook post.

There were no new positive cases reported in Carter County on Monday. There have been 110 reported in the county — 104 have recovered.

“Please wear your masks,” the health department wrote. “Help protect the ones you love.”

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced one additional case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the county’s tally to 205, 180 of whom have recovered. A 34-year-old male is in home isolation.

The Greenup County Health Department has reported 150 total cases, including five new ones on Sunday — involving three females, ages 67, 27 and 47, and two males, ages 62 and 37.

