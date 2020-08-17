The Carter County Health Department announced a third death of a Carter County resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The health department expressed its “deepest condolences for this family’s loss” in a Facebook post.
There were no new positive cases reported in Carter County on Monday. There have been 110 reported in the county — 104 have recovered.
“Please wear your masks,” the health department wrote. “Help protect the ones you love.”
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced one additional case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the county’s tally to 205, 180 of whom have recovered. A 34-year-old male is in home isolation.
The Greenup County Health Department has reported 150 total cases, including five new ones on Sunday — involving three females, ages 67, 27 and 47, and two males, ages 62 and 37.