The Carter County Health Department reported one of the county’s biggest single-day totals of COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 11.
The county’s tally stands at 191, including 157 recoveries. Twenty-seven are isolating at their respective residences. Four are hospitalized.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced six additional cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 490 — 119 are active.
Four females, ages 73, 84, 26 and 52, tested positive and are each in home isolation. A 40-year-old male is in home isolation. A 76-year-old male is hospitalized.
In Greenup County, two 58-year-old females and an 83-year-old male are in home isolation after testing positive Tuesday.
There have been 435 cases in Greenup County, including 285 recoveries and 144 active cases.