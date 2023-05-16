GRAYSON With the school year near its end, the Carter County School Board took time during a regular meeting on Monday night to recognize a force of women who dedicate their days to feeding children.
The Carter County's Central Office was packed tightly with seats spilling into the hallway to accommodate each employee.
Several in attendance served as recognizable faces who have spent decades providing meals to the endless cycle of students who have grown up in the Carter County School District.
"When you're in the classroom and you get to really know these kids on an individual basis and you find out about their home lives and what they go through ... it's evident that for a lot of these kids, the only warm meal that they get in their lives on a regular basis is through food services provided by school," Carter Superintendent Dr. Paul Green said.
Added Green: "Our food service staff is often times overlooked, but I want you all to know that the role that you play and the things that you do are invaluable to our school district but also to families and students in Carter County Schools."
In rapid-fire style, Green handed out certificates of appreciation to each food service worker in attendance all across Carter County elementary schools, both middle schools and high schools.
With about 50% of students within Carter County classified as economically disadvantaged, the school district was one of the first to implement free and reduced lunch to all students, ensuring that nearly 5,000 students are fed at least twice a day.
(606) 326-2652 |