Carter County is inching closer to 300 total COVID-19 cases. Comparatively in northeastern Kentucky, Carter County’s case count as stayed low throughout the pandemic.
The county’s health department reporte seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the tally to 299 — 241 have recovered.
The Greenup County Health Department has reported 565 total cases, including 476 recoveries. It listed seven new cases on Saturday — four males, ages 50, 78, 42 and 20, and three females, ages 52, 74 and 64. There are 80 active cases in Greenup County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced eight additional cases on Saturday. There have been 613 total cases, including 456 recoveries and 20 deaths. All newly positive patients — five males, ages 46, 63, 62, 31 and 52, and three females, ages 25, 58 and 78 — are in home isolation.