OLIVE HILL An Olive Hill man was recently indicted by a Carter County grand jury on assault charges for a second time this year.
Delmas David Harris, 25, of Olive Hill was formally charged on Aug. 5 with second-degree assault after allegedly attacking a man with a stove poker.
On April 16, 2021, an officer was dispatched to a residence in Olive Hill where he encountered a man who claimed to have had a physical confrontation with Harris, according to court documents.
During the altercation, the victim claims Harris picked up a stove poker and struck him in the back of the head, according to the arrest citation.
The victim had obvious wounds to the back of his head and, according to the police report, EMS arrived to provide further medical assistance.
The officer reported in the citation that he observed the fire poker hanging on the wooden railing of the front porch of the trailer when he arrived on the scene.
The poker was collected for evidence, but Harris had already left the scene by the time police had arrived, according to court documents.
The arrest citation said Harris was tracked back to his father's home on State Highway 955 but he was adamant he never struck anyone with the stove poker.
He was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree assault.
However, this wouldn't be the only assault charge for Harris.
According to court documents, Harris' attorney made a motion for his defense in July 2021 stating that a Carter County grand jury still hadn't officially indicted him within 60 days of incarceration.
Kentucky law states that any defendant held for 60 without having been indicted shall be discharged from custody.
The court approved the motion for his release.
In January 2022 Harris was accused of firing a gun at a woman and child. He struck the woman in the hand and the child in the leg, according to Kentucky State Police.
A press release was issued by KSP, who said the victims were able to hide from Harris until he left.
The victims then managed to contact police and seek medical attention.
Harris was arrested and lodged in the Carter County Detention Center on Jan. 14, 2022. He's been there since.
His charges include two counts of first-degree assault (class B felonies), first-degree burglary (a class B felony), receiving a stolen firearm (a class D felony) and a sole count of second-degree assault (a class C felony).
Harris will have an arraignment hearing on Aug. 31 in Carter County Circuit Court concerning the assault charge stemming from the fire poker incident.
