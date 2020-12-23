A coked-out Carter County man called the law on himself Sunday evening, leading deputies to discover he had endangered the life of an infant, according to a criminal citation.
A deputy with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Knights Inn in Summit after 47-year-old Lloyd Vernon Sexton reported a man had knocked on his door and claimed to be a police officer, court records show.
Sexton, of Grayson, was holding a 1-year-old infant and was moving erratically when deputies arrived, records show. He told the deputy he was watching after the child because his wife had run to a gas station to buy a cell phone charger, records show.
The deputy checked with the front desk clerk, who told him when Sexton called the front desk about the incident, she checked the cameras and saw no one at the door, records show.
On video footage, the deputy could see Sexton open the door with the infant in his arms and “start moving rapidly … in a dangerous manner (that) could potentially cause harm to the infant child,” the citation states.
When the deputy returned to the room, Sexton gave him consent to search the room, records show. During the search, the deputy turned up a bill with a white powdered substance inside — after being read his rights, Sexton told the deputy it was cocaine, records show.
Deputies were able to track down the mother, who was hysterical when she learned Sexton had done drugs while watching the child, records show.
The mother was found to be sober and the child was placed in her care until social services arrived, records show.
Sexton was charged first-degree possession of an unknown substance (first offense), first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and falsely reporting an incident.
He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.
If you or a loved one suffers from drug addiction or alcoholism, there are resources for recovery. A good starting point is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline, which offers free referrals for treatment. Available 24/7, the helpline is free and confidential.
The helpline number is 1-800-662-4357.
