GRAYSON An Olive Hill man told investigators he may have accidentally dropped his phone and uploaded child sexual abuse material online, according to court records.
Court records state the suspect recycled the phone in question before investigations began.
Larry David Lewis, 38, of Olive Hill, has been in the Carter County Detention Center since March on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.
Lewis appeared on the docket Monday for a pretrial conference. The purpose of this conference is to sort out all the issues between the defense and prosecutors before a case heads to trial.
Lewis informed Carter County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips that he had not met or spoken with his attorney since his July 5 hearing.
Phillips postponed Lewis' next hearing for Sept. 19 to allow attorneys more time to review the discovery and meet with Lewis.
According to court documents, Lewis was investigated for using the messaging app KIK to obtain and upload child sexual abuse material.
The offense report reads that the KIK account associated with Lewis' phone number and residence contained materials, videos and images of minors in sexual acts.
Lewis told investigators that he never uploaded anything unless he hit something by mistake, according to court documents.
Lewis also told a detective he would lean his phone in various ways while in the car to get better reception. He stated it had fallen off before, but he didn't know if child sexual abuse material could be sent that way, according to the uniform offense report.
