William Sloas

GRAYSON A Carter County man was arrested Sunday on two felony charges, according to online jail records.

Carter County Detention Center records show William Sloas, 48, was booked around 10:30 p.m. following an arrest by the Grayson Police Department.

Sloas was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, a bench warrant and a parole warrant.

Details on the incident are scant.

Grayson Police Chief Kevin McDavid was contacted for this report, but did not reply to multiple phone calls.

