EDITOR’S NOTE: The contents of this story are graphic and disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.
GRAYSON An Olive Hill man was arraigned Wednesday in Carter County District Court on charges of sexual crimes against a minor and a dog.
Jeremiah D. James, 19, of Olive Hill, is accused of providing a minor with alcohol before sexually assaulting her and then his dog immediately after, according to court documents.
On Aug. 11, a juvenile female was accompanied by her father to a Kentucky State Police station and claimed James raped and sodomized her, according to court documents.
The police report states the incident took place the night of July 25 and into the early hours of the next day. The minor told detectives she witnessed James sodomize his male dog right after sexually abusing her, according to court documents.
Court records also read that during interviews with investigators, James admitted to providing the minor with vodka — a class A misdemeanor — but he couldn’t remember if he raped or sodomized her or the dog because he was too drunk at the time.
The juvenile managed to escape James’s home the following morning and flagged down a passerby for help, according to court records.
According to the citation, the female passerby was also interviewed by detectives and confirmed the juvenile’s statements to them were the same said to her on the morning after the incident.
James is held in the Carter County Detention Center on charges of sexual crimes against animals and first-degree sexual abuse (two class-D felonies), first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy (two class-B felonies) and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (a class A misdemeanor).
He is held on a $100,000 bond and was ordered by the court to not have contact with the alleged victim or his dog.
If convicted, James could face decades in prison.