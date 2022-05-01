EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories in a regular series with a purpose of preparing voters for the May 17 primary election.
The Carter County Judge-Executive race has many throwing their names in the hat.
Eight will look to fill the seat left by current Judge-Executive Mike Malone, who decided not to file for re-election.
Four Democrats, three Republicans and one Independent are vying for the seat. Duane Suttles, the Independent in the race, will move on to the general election and face the winner of the Democrat and Republican primary race.
Five of the men hail from Grayson, two come out of Olive Hill and another resides in Rush.
Dustin Howard, a Democrat from Grayson, is 37 years old. He is originally from Elliott County — a 2002 graduate — and owns multiple local businesses. He is the proprietor of Dixie Lanes Bowling Center, Kentucky Kutz Barber Shop, ZZ’s Bar and Grill and ZZ’s Property Management. Howard said he named the businesses ZZ for his children Zayden and Zylee, who are 12 and 10, respectively.
Howard is rather new to the political scene. He filed to run for city council at one point, but ducked out after his mother fell ill and did not proceed with the race.
Q: Why did you file to run for Judge-Executive?
A: I have worked hard to open new businesses and keep current ones running in the county to ensure a brighter future for my children. I want my kids to have opportunities in a work force here at home.
Q: What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing Carter County and how will you solve them?
A: Infrastructure. Carter County is moving in a positive direction but funds aren’t always available to make necessary changes. It is important to have strong infrastructure to attract other businesses to your area to develop good jobs in order to keep our people at home with their families and working.
Q: What is the most important that voters know about you and your stance and platform?
A: If elected, I will do my best for all of Carter County. I will make one promise to the people and that is I will run the county like the business it is. I will put tax dollars to work in the best possible way. I know how hard we work to pay all these taxes in and I promise to stretch that dollar as far as I can to promote, enhance and make our county as strong as it can be. I’m proud of what we already have here in Carter County and I’m excited about what the future holds.
Bobby Hall is a Democrat from Olive Hill. Hall is originally from Carter County and is a graduate of West Carter High School and Eastern Kentucky University. The 48-year-old is a 27-year veteran of law enforcement. He is the Chief of Police for the Olive Hill Police Department, which he has served for 20 years. He has also been with the Grayson Police Department and Carter County Sheriff’s Office. Hall also said he is a small business owner for the last 22 years.
Hall ran for Sheriff in 2010 and said now his interests and age have changed.
Q: Why did you file to run for Judge-Executive?
A: I filed to run for Judge-Executive because I see a need to move our county forward when it comes to improving our roads, improving and adding to county infrastructure, attracting industry growth and jobs as well as improving public safety.
Q: What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing Carter County and how will you solve them?
We have several pressing issues in Carter County and all are important and related. We need more revenue to accomplish change. Our county roads need improved. We need to do more to improve infrastructure and attract jobs, and there is room for improvement when it comes to public safety. I have a plan that is explained on my website, electbobbyhall.com. Please visit my site for more details.
Q: What is the most important that voters know about you and your stance and platform?
A: I want the voters to know that I am not a politician. I am a career law enforcement officer and businessman. I believe my life experiences, my years as a business owner/operator as well as my years of budgeting and city government knowledge have prepared me to serve as judge. I know how to get things done. I may not be the most popular person in this race, but I believe I can win this fall and I am the candidate able to effect the most positive change if elected your Judge-Executive. I humbly ask for your vote and influence on May 17.
Brad Brammell is a Republican from Grayson and is a lifelong Carter County resident. He recently bought property in Leon that joins his family farm, where he lives with his wife and kids. Brammell is self-employed in real estate development and has a crop and livestock farm. He is learning to trade commodities and before COVID worked as a teacher and principal for two decades.
Brammell previously served a term as District 1 Magistrate in 2010.
Q: Why did you file to run for Judge-Executive?
A: When I learned that Mike Malone was leaving the JE office, I spent several months reflecting on and talking to people from all around the county about our future as a community and my role in it. With their encouragement and the support of my family, I decided I was ready to make the commitment necessary to build on the positive work that has been done, as well as keep focus on meeting the needs of Carter County’s residents from Soldier to Denton.
Q: What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing Carter County and how will you solve them?
A: In nearly every conversation I’ve had the condition of county roads come up. Certainly, the Judge-Executive’s office is much more than roads, but our roads impact thousands of people every day. We need, at minimum, roads that are safe for school buses to use, that aren’t damaging residents’ automobiles and that are passable for emergency vehicles.
When elected, I’m making it my first order of business to meet with magistrates and the road department to prioritize roads in each district based on need. Then following through with a plan of short- and long-term solutions to address the issues.
Secondly, I would like to look at the county budget and see if there is room for cuts that would allow us to, at least temporarily, suspend the insurance tax. The present situation, here and nationally, with rising prices on food and fuel, is creating very real hardships on us. If the county can stand to go without that money for a little while, without drastically compromising services, we owe it to our neighbors to do that.
Q: What is the most important that voters know about you and your stance and platform?
A: I’d like for people to know that I’ll make decisions that represent all of our best interests. West or East, Republican or Democrat, in spite of differences on particular issues that are beyond the scope of local government, at the end of the day we’re neighbors. A man I know was pretty specific in telling us loving our neighbors was one of the two most important things we should do.
Vic Adams is a Republican and lifelong resident of Carter County. He was born and raised on a farm in Willard before moving to the outskirts of Grayson where he lives with his wife of 32 years, Donna Kay. Adams is 52 and works for Collier Companies as an Operations Manager. He is also a founding member of the Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival.
Adams has not run for office before but believes his business experience has prepared him for the role. He has two children as well as three grandchildren and said there is nowhere else he’d rather raise a family.
Q: Why did you file to run for Judge-Executive?
A: My main reason for running for this office is because I a very proud of the county where I was born and raised, and at my age, to be able to give back to a county there have given me and my family so much throughout my life is what drives me to want this opportunity. I have been asked multiple times why I would want to take on this headache and my response is this: If you look at this as a headache, then you probably shouldn’t run for this position but I look at it as a way to make a difference. My construction background has been based around major projects, which has required me to deal with multi-million dollar projects and work within budgets, which is a major part of what the responsibility of a Judge-Executive (entails). Being the Judge Executive is also an opportunity to work with surrounding counties to help persuade major businesses to invest in this area and bring job opportunities to this community, which provides opportunities for our children and grandchildren to make a decent living right here at home. We need companies to understand what this area has to provide and the homegrown craftsmanship and expertise that we have available. I have worked all over the eastern part of the United States and can say without a doubt that we have some of the best craftsmen in the country.
Q: What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing Carter County and how will you solve them?
A: There is no doubt that the biggest issue surrounding this office is the condition of the roads throughout the county and like everything else it takes a lot of revenue to maintain them. We have to find ways to create more revenue without raising taxes, which is another big issue. Creating more revenue is not an easy task but there are ways of doing this if the county residents will be open-minded to things like countywide alcohol sales, which has a 3% tax that the county could use for our county ambulance services as well as our sheriff’s department. The revenue that this would create would allow us to remove some of the yearly budgeted revenue of these two departments and place it back into the general fund to use on our roads. This is just one example to help relieve the tax burdens of the county. I would also like to hire a full-time grant writer for the county, someone who has experience and knows where to find the money that is out there to help the community. There are always grant available to assist counties with various needs, we just need to have someone who has the experience, knowledge and desire to go find them.
Q: What is the most important that voters know about you and your stance and platform?
A: I would like to think that everyone who knows me, knows me to be an honest person and if given the opportunity to be your next Judge-Executive will be one who will try, to the best of my ability, to do what’s best for all of Carter County with every decision that is made.
Charles Wallace is a Democrat candidate who is self-employed. Wallace, 74, is a lifelong resident of the County he hopes to serve again. Wallace was elected previously to the Judge-Executive seat. He served from 2002 to 2014.
Q: Why did you file to run for Judge-Executive?
A: When I served as Judge-Executive, I had the honor of working for the men and women of this community by implementing new programs and initiatives that improved this area. I worked with the FIVCO Area Development District counties to bring jobs and industries into East Park. I also worked to bring more grant money in the county to help update and expand water lines and sewer lines to the city of Olive Hill and Grayson. We also funded an expansion with grant money for parks and recreation for children in this area. And I made sure we invested in the E-911 system to make it one of the top responders in eastern Kentucky. This is the kind of work I want to continue to do for Carter County as Judge-Executive.
Q: What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing Carter County and how will you solve them?
A: It’s imperative that we work to bring more grant money into Carter County to help the cities of Olive Hill and Grayson make the investments they need. I want to specifically focus on the county Sheriff's Department to double patrols to make Carter County a safer space to live. While I was County Judge I worked to secure three medical facilities in Carter County. I worked for 12 years and will continue to work to help create and bring in a new medical facility that provides 24/7 ER care. I invested in new road equipment to lay down blacktop and help maintain county roads for the safety of our citizens. The health, well-being and safety of our community will be the focus of what I do when in office.
Q: What is the most important that voters know about you and your stance and platform?
A: I have lived in Carter County all my life and I understand the issues that are most important to the people here and want to serve them again. I graduated from Hitchins High School and am a proud member of Operators Engineer Local 181. I am the owner of KY Contracting Supply and Contracting. I am a member of the Masonic Lodge and El Hasa Shrine Temple. I am qualified for the position of Carter County Judge-Executive because of my experience working with budgets and project management. I have experience from working at Armco construction services for 19 years. I have years of experience in securing bonds, bidding jobs, purchasing materials, and completing projects the highest standard. My company has contracts with Federal, State and City Government agencies. I have experience in road, water, sewer projects as well as in building roads and water sewer line projects. While I was County Judge-Executive, we saved the county taxpayers $1.3 million in interest by refinancing the Justice Center and the Detention Center bonds. I will be responsive to your needs and fiscally responsible with our funds. I humbly ask for your vote on May 17.
Brandon Burton is a Republican from Olive Hill. Burton is a 46-year-old business owner. Burton is the owner and operator of Brandon’s Auto Care and has been for 19 years. Burton is in his 12th year as Magistrate for District 5.
Q: Why did you file to run for Judge-Executive?
A: With my experience over the last 11 years I have the knowledge and ability to help Carter County grow. Throughout this process, I’ve always relied on God’s guidance to be a better leader for this county. I want you as a resident to feel confident in your local government and know that I care about the forward movement and financial decisions of Carter County.
Q: What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing Carter County and how will you solve them?
A: I believe that Carter County is the best place in the world to live and I want to convince everyone of that, large and small industry. Even those that work from home, who can choose to work anywhere in the world. But most of all I want to support those who have made the same choice as me, to live, work, live and raise a family in Carter County.
Some may see this as a challenge. I see it as an opportunity to lift up the people that have built up our towns and our county — the tradesmen, farmers, our struggling small businesses, our educators and health care workers. Let’s make sure they have good roads to get to work, high-speed internet to level the playing field and a safe, clean environment to work in. Let’s treat our people so well that others want to join us. If we work as a team to take our beautiful county to its full potential; improving its infrastructure, promoting its natural beauty and doing what is necessary to improve the quality of life of our people; many others will beat a path to knock on our door. Let us do this first, let the economic development come and we will all benefit.
Q: What is the most important that voters know about you and your stance and platform?
A: I will always listen and I will always do what is best for all of Carter County even if it is hard. My family has lived here for generations; they have built houses and made homes, they have cut hay and dug post holes, they have served burgers and been a hometown name. My family has devoted their lives to working in and caring for the communities of Carter County, we have lived, worked and worshiped in this community. These are the people from which I come and I will not disappoint them or you. I have years of experience in business and government, I have seen what doesn’t work. The County needs to move forward; If you allow me to serve as Carter County Judge-Executive, together we will do more than react and adapt, we, together, will plan and grow.
Chester Highley is 69-year-old decorated veteran. Highley served in Vietnam as Special Forces. Highley is from Carter County and currently resides in Rush.
Q: Why did you file to run for Judge-Executive?
A: I filed for Carter County Judge-Executive to move this county forward and curb the wasteful spending. I feel my civil engineering experience on multi-million-dollar contracts gives me the expertise to get the job done.
Q: What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing Carter County and how will you solve them?
A: My top priority is to deal with the flooding in Olive Hill. I will be working hands on, using my experience to oversee this project. I will also work on county roads (drainage and blacktop) to get them back to where they need to be.
Q: What is the most important that voters know about you and your stance and platform?
A: Number one, I am a Christian and I love Carter County. It is to all our benefit for this county to grow to pass onto our children and grandchildren who are the future.
Duane Suttles is an Independent candidate from Grayson. Suttles lived in Huntington for the first few years of his life due to his father relocating for a job. At age 5, Suttles returned to Carter County, so he considers himself a lifelong resident. The 57-year-old is a graduate of East Carter High School and currently works as the City Clerk and Manager of Grayson.
Suttles worked 25 years in the Kentucky Community & Technical College System as an administrative program coordinator. He served on the Grayson City Council from 2004 through 2020.
Q: Why did you file to run for Judge-Executive?
A: I feel like it was time someone served as Judge-Executive that truly cares about our country and the direction it is headed. Our county has many needs and I want the opportunity to prove that we can do better, make Carter County attractive to new employers and create a place where our business community flourishes and people feel safe and secure. Public officials should be good stewards of the people’s money, not only by spending it wisely but using it to benefit everyone in the county.
Q: What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing Carter County and how will you solve them?
A: Cooperation between all government entities and agencies, opportunities for our children and creating options for our young, bright graduates to stay home and raise their families. Our roads must be maintained and our emergency services well trained and equipped.
Q: What is the most important that voters know about you and your stance and platform?
A: What I stand for is simple. Listen to the people. Stretch every tax dollar to its maximum potential. Work with the two cities so that our entire county benefits and vice-versa. Never miss an opportunity to bring prosperity to our county and treat everyone like your neighbor. The only promises that I make are that I will have an open-door policy to my office, that roads and emergency services will be the highest priority and that I will be a full-time Judge-Executive.
