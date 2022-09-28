The Carter County Judge-Executive race involved several hopefuls looking to fill the vacant seat left by Mike Malone, who has decided to retire.
A pool of eight dwindled to three after the May 17 primary.
Independent Duane Suttles automatically moved in to face off against Democrat Dustin Howard and Republican Brandon Burton in the general election.
Duane Suttles, a lifelong resident of East Carter County and current City Clerk and Manager of Grayson, says he's familiar with the area and workings of local government.
"Work here deals with budgets and operations by understanding records retention and supervision responsibilities of employees for the cities," Suttles said.
If elected as Judge-Executive, Suttles said his first undertaking involves establishing a working relationship with the two cities and county, saying he plans to put together a working group with a common goal.
"Without that, economic development is unattainable," Suttles elaborated. "Those three government entities need to be involved regardless of which end of the county experiences growth."
Suttles said his next step is all about community members and focusing on immediate needs, whether it be by addressing emergency services or road conditions.
"One thing that troubles me is that I feel like the county focused too much effort on trying to pay down debt in a quicker fashion and everyday needs of citizens were neglected in order to get that," Suttles said.
Suttles leans in to his past employment experiences to aid him in potentially holding the office of Judge-Executive.
Suttles said his experience as a volunteer firefighter for more than 40 years makes him confident in understanding 911 needs and weather or transportation emergencies, while his current job has him familiar with the "general day-to-day duties of a local government official."
Brandon Burton, an Olive Hill native and business owner, was elected to move onward in the Judge-Executive race by winning 42.95% of the Republican vote back in the May primary race.
According to previous reports from The Daily Independent, Burton has simultaneously owned and operated his business, Brandon's Auto Care for 19 years, and served as Magistrate for District 5 for the past 12.
Burton said his experience has given him the knowledge to help Carter County experience growth by supporting those who "made the same choice as me, to live, work and raise a family in Carter County."
Burton has plans to build up both the county and cities by ensuring citizens have access to good roads, high-speed internet to "level the playing field," as well as safe and clean workplace environments.
"Let's treat our people so well that others want to join us," he said previously. "... Improving its infrastructure, promoting its natural beauty and doing what is necessary to improve the quality of life of our people."
Burton also said his experience in political roles has allowed him to see "what works and what doesn't work," claiming Carter County is long overdue for forward momentum.
"I've always relied on God's guidance to be a better leader for this county. I want you as a resident to feel confident in your local government," Burton said.
Dustin Howard, hailing from Elliott County, is the Democrat in the race.
Howard received 40.22% of the vote in the Democratic party, defeating former judge Charles Wallace (by 39 votes), Bobby Hall and Chester Highley.
According to previous reports, Howard owns multiple businesses in Grayson including Dixie Lanes Bowling Center, Kentucky Kutz Barber Shop and ZZ's Bar and Grill.
Howard said, if elected as Judge-Executive, his main interests lies in providing a promising future for his children.
Unlike his two opponents, Howard doesn't have political experience, yet he still understands the importance of providing opportunities for a workforce here at home, he said.
Howard says that while Carter County is moving in the right direction, funding isn't always there to make the necessary changes, he said in former reports by The Daily Independent.
Howard also zeroed in on Carter County's infrastructure issues, saying a stronger one would attract other businesses to bring income to families here.
"If elected, I will do my best for all of Carter County. I will make one promise to the people ... I will run the county like the business it is," Howard said.
Howard also said it is a goal to stretch tax dollars to "promote, enhance and make our county as strong as it can be."
