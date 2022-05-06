EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one of several stories in a regular series with a purpose of preparing voters for the May 17 primary election.
Three Republicans are looking to unseat Carter County Jailer R.W. Boggs in the primary. The winner will face the lone Democrat in the race.
Republicans in the race are R.W. Boggs, Bob Bowling, William “Buddy” Grayson or Wade Thompson. The Democrat the primary winner will face is Charles Kiser.
Kiser is a 52-year-old tax preparer who has worked in the tax business for three decades. Kiser has lived in Carter County his whole life minus a year in San Diego, California.
The position of jailer has been held by R.W. Boggs since 2010 when he won over J.D. Porter. He handily beat out Democrat Lester Bailey in 2014 and ran unopposed in 2018. Boggs now seeks a fourth term.
Boggs did not provide comment on his candidacy to The Daily Independent.
Wade Thompson is a Republican candidate from Grayson. Thompson is an East Carter High School graduate from the class of 1986. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and served five years including deploying overseas during the Gulf War.
Thompson shared his career path following the military which began in Marine Precision Blasting. After two years, Thompson was hired on with the state prison system. He began in Louisville and Peewee Valley. He was transferred to the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in West Liberty before being hired on with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Thompson began with the Federal Bureau of Prisons as an officer in Lexington before moving to the prison in Ashland. He was promoted to Lieutenant at Big Sandy and Captain in Manchester. He received his second Captain at the United States Penitentiary. He headed back to Lexington when he was promoted to Associate Warden. After 27 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Thompson retired.
As for why he is running for Carter County Jailer, Thompson said he sees things that need to be done.
“That’s kind of what I did with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, too, is I would — I’m not going to call myself a fixer, but when I see that there’s a need then I know how to do it,” said Thompson.
Thompson said the things he see have to largely do with money, staffing and training. There is only so much required training, however, Thompson feels that a quarterly refresher could be beneficial.
His goal would be to better train staff so they are more comfortable in the job and the daily decisions that have to be made. He added that a goal would be to “ensure that inmates are treated fair and ethical,” said Thompson. “I believe they are not in there to be punished, the punishment is serving time.”
Thompson views the role of jailer as an administrator and likened it to the role of warden, in which he has experience.
“The biggest thing is to be a steward of the taxpayer's dollar,” said Thompson. “I believe that you’re voted in here and you take an oath and the thing is this is not just a 9-to-5 job, this is a 24-hour-a-day job. You’ve got to have a lot of responsibility in ensuring inmates are safe as well as ensuring that your staff are safe.”
Thompson said he has proven that he is capable of the job at eight institutions previously.
Thompson said he believes there is a lot of secrecy in the jail now. He believes it should be more open on what is going on and how money is being spent, Thompson said.
Thompson said Boggs has had some issues, and he feels like "it's time for a change," he said. "It's $3.8 million to run that little tiny jail plus what they ask for throughout the year. it just seems a little expensive for 200 inmates."
Thompson also brought up the Federal Marshall Contracts within the Carter County Detention Center. Previously, the jail was booking through the Marshal Service for West Virginia and Kentucky.
"He's lost the contracts for those," said Thompson. "They were bringing in $300,000 for holding those inmates. That's another thing I would like to bring back."
West Virginia inmates have still been booked according to online booking records. Boggs did not provide commentary, and The Daily Independent was unable to inquire directly to Boggs about the Marshal contracts.
Buddy Grayson is a 61-year-old Republican candidate from Grayson. Grayson is a former Fish and Wildlife officer. Grayson is originally from Mount Sterling, but moved to Carter County when he was assigned to the area 28 years ago via his role with Fish and Wildlife, Grayson said.
Grayson retired in 2018 and worked for the Carter County Sheriff’s Office as a Chief Deputy. He now works at the federal courthouse as a security officer contractor, said Grayson.
Grayson’s educational background is full of law enforcement knowledge. Grayson holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville in Police Administration with a minor in corrections. He attended the Southern Police Institute.
“It’s a renowned program for police administrators,” said Grayson. “It’s a 12-week class on policing, which has a corrections component to it also.”
Grayson’s education combined with his experience leads him to believe his is the man for the job. With Fish and Wildlife, Grayson was a district commander for 15 counties northern Kentucky and all the officers assigned to the counties, he said.
“(I) was in charge of all the supplies, the equipment, daily schedules, weekly schedules, monthly schedules, timesheets, so administratively, I’m qualified to run for the Carter County Jail,” said Grayson.
An administrator is how Grayson views the role of Jailer. The jailer should oversee administrative duties and “put good people in place to run the daily duties of the jail … the housing the prisoner side of it,” said Grayson.
“The jailer needs to be he administrator, make sure everything's done correctly, and all the laws are done correctly. You know, hire good people to make sure the schedules are known as far as scheduling for employees to come in and make sure people show up for work,” said Grayson. “Make sure all the all the jobs necessary to run the jailer are complied with.”
Grayson’s goals would be to bring in work programs so inmates can build confidence in themselves so they are able to find a job after incarcerations, rather than becoming a part of the “revolving door” and back in jail, said Grayson. Another goal is to not be a financial burden on the county, but rather “put money back in the County’s treasury,” said Grayson.
In addition, Grayson said he would “make sure the jail (is) run according to law, and ethically and morally,” said Grayson.
He believes that is the most important thing for voters to know about him, that he “will run the jail in a safe manner,” said Grayson. “The safety of the inmates, more importantly, the safety of the employees.”
Grayson also brought up the current jailer's contracts with the Marshall Service and said the Kentucky federal inmates have been moved to Boyd County. According to online booking, the Boyd County Detention Center has booked Kentucky federal inmates recently. Again, Boggs did not provide the time to comment on his service and campaign.
Grayson claimed the jail does not have enough staff and they don't utilize work programs enough any longer.
"I know they've lost a lot of staff," said Grayson. "A lot of them have contacted me and encouraged me to run for jailer. A lot of them I've known for 20-plus years."
Bob Bowling is a Carter County native who is taking his first go at a political campaign. Bowling is a 87-year-old who spent 30 years building rigs for Ponderosa Heavy Duty Trucks.
Nearly a decade ago, though, Bowling went out on his own. He has a garage on Old U.S. 60. He builds rigs and runs two dump trucks.
Bowling said he decided to run for jailer because there are no kinds of addiction support groups in the jail, according to Bowling. His goal, if elected to jailer, would be to change that.
“They get no help, and it just repeats the process,” said Bowling.
Bowling has researched how to get government funding for the groups, which includes counseling, he said. He knows that the program won’t help everyone, but if it just helps a few, he says it’s worth it.
Bowling added he would add a government-funded screening tool to keep drugs from getting inside the detention center.
Bowling and his campaign are focused on the drug epidemic in the area, specifically in Carter. Bowling said there isn’t a family around that hasn’t been impacted by the drug problem — his family included.
Bowling said he has been through it with his family, and knows what needs to be done.
“Nobody wants to be on drugs,” said Bowling. “When they look in the mirror they don’t like what they see but still they can’t help it because it’s a sickness. But if you give them the tools … counseling and stuff, maybe it’ll help them out and get them going.”
He speaks passionately about the issue. He hopes to put an end to the cycle for the people incarcerated on drug charges. Bowling said someone is jailed on drug charges, then a few months later, they are back.
He wants to give them tools and opportunities to put an end to that cycle. He specifically wants to use government funding and programs to not place that burden on the county fiscally.
“I want to try to help, because that’s the biggest part of the jail population,” said Bowling. “They have nothing right now, and I want to try to help them out to get them straightened up.”
The skills Bowling brings to the role are honestly, fairness and being law abiding, he said.