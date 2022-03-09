The Carter County Schools local planning committee on Tuesday evening conducted the second of two meetings with public hearings to consider a central public high school. A vote should take place within the next week.
The committee reviewed the district facilities plan for the district. An amendment was presented in January by RossTarrant Architects that would allow the district to build a central high school campus, which would include one high school and a technical center, as well as athletic complexes.
The Kentucky Department of Education made minor tweaks to the amendment presented in January. The department’s tweak were largely to bring the plan in line with the facilities data the state has, such as square footage, enrollment numbers, capacity and estimates.
The only major difference in the plan was removal of a land purchase for a single county high school. This was removed because the cost estimate is included in the estimated pricing.
The committee worked to answer all the public’s questions with what information they have available to them. Many questions are left unanswered due to the point in which the district is at in the process.
The district is at the very first stage of the process. The local planning committee is essentially adding the consolidation to a list of projects the board can consider. The vote that will occur will not be the final say.
The board will have the final say. First, the board will vote to explore the option or not. An architect will be hired and plans will be drafted. Many of the pressing questions from the public such as location, costs and design will be answered.
After all that information is gathered, the project will go to bid. The board will look at finances and decide what to do. This process will take until the spring or summer of 2023, according to district Superintendent Dr. Paul Green. The vote to proceed and actually build a high school would not occur until this point.
The process that is occurring with the LPC is essentially voting on whether or not to allow the board to gather information that is of concern to much of the public.
During the public forum, most of the opposition who spoke were people who expressed their thoughts at the previous meeting. A few new community members voiced their opposition. The concerns of the opposition revolves around sports being cut in half, though Green has told The Daily Independent and shared in the previous LPC that other sports opportunities would likely come about. There could be full freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams of the sport currently at the high schools plus the addition of new sports.
One parent in favor of the consolidation suggested eSports, swimming and equestrian as a few possibilities she listed while addressing the committee. The parent also noted the possibility of a student being able to balance career and technical education classes with arts and Advances Placement classes. This can be problematic with the current situation which has the technical center miles away fro the high schools, especially East Carter.
Many districts personnel said the goal is to add more career pathways for students.
Others who are against consolidation say the school is the community — most of those hail from the west side of the county. However, another parent said the people are the community, not a building.
The arguments against consolidation didn’t change from the previous meeting. The lack of information, which can be solved by moving the process along, is why some want the committee and board to vote against the project.
Arguments say the small schools are better for teacher and staff ratios. However, Carter County is staffed based on student enrollment and the ratios would not change, according to Green.
The consolidation would allow a larger variety of teachers with different strengths to bring a different knowledge bases to all students of Carter County, not just one end. This was part of why one parent was in favor of the consolidation.
One community member was against consolidation, but rather than being aggressive with his opinion, asked the committee to consider a list of things. Those largely included transportation issues. He pondered if there was correlation or causation between transportation time and test scores and if data on the matter could be found.
If the project goes forward he asked that the district run high school buses only so those students were taken directly to a central high school. He asked the board members to ride the bus to the farthest-out parts of the county to understand what it feels like day to day.
The committee will vote on the district facilities plan by early next week, said Green after the meeting. The vote will move it the the Carter County Board of Education to decide whether the district will explore the idea further and begin the design process.