After several straight weeks of “seeing red,” northeastern Kentucky counties are beginning to show a few different colors on the commonwealth’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
Carter County just dropped into the “orange” zone this week, which means the average number of daily cases (per 100,000) population is fewer than 25. Carter’s number is 24. Also in the orange are Rowan, Menifee, Morgan and Johnson counties. Lewis, Bath and Elliott counties are in the yellow (1-10 per 100,000).
Boyd, Lawrence and Greenup remain red.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 17 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 4,403. There have been 2,707 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported eight more cases, moving the count to 3,268.
Carter County’s health department listed 10 new cases. The count stands at 1,897. The health department also announced a delay in its second shipment of the second dose of the COVID vaccine. If your second dose is due, be patient and the health department will call you to make an appointment, it said.
The Lawrence County Health Department announced eight new cases on Wednesday. There have been 1,185 total cases in the county.