GRAYSON Carter County on Thursday hit the red-zone threshold for returning schools to virtual-only classes, and Greenup County appeared on the verge of going red, according to Kentucky Department of Public Health data.
The health department recorded 26.7 cases of COVID-19 per hundred thousand population over the last seven days, in Carter, 23.6 cases per hundred thousand in Greenup and 21.4 per hundred thousand in Boyd.
Kentucky Department of Education guidelines call for schools to revert to all-virtual if the seven-day average exceeds 25 cases per hundred thousand.
Carter County had already done so on Tuesday and will remain virtual at least until Nov. 4, according to Superintendent Ronnie Dotson.
Carter County Health Department Director Jeff Barker made the recommendation well before the average topped 25, and Barker said he did so because he anticipated cases would continue to climb.
“We were seeing large increases and I knew it would come to that,” he said Thursday. “Every time you’re in the high orange, there’s not much difference between 20 and 20 so it’s best to err on the side of caution."
Orange is the second-highest range — the others are yellow and green — in a color-coded system schools use to guide decision-making on pandemic issues.
Cases in Carter are widespread and cannot be pinned down to single areas of infection, Barker said.
He put the blame on lack of adherence to masking and hand-washing precautions, and on large gatherings like weddings and events.
The Carter school system has had few cases, and none of those who tested positive were infected at school, Dotson said.
Since school started, three students have tested positive; all were on the virtual track and were not at school, he said.
Some staffers have been quarantined since the start of school but none are currently away from work because of a positive test, he said.
"I am concerned. I’m concerned about the health of our students and our faculty and our staff and the community, and the level of education our students are getting, and we need to get this under control as quickly as possible," he said.
Two of three districts in Greenup County already have gone virtual only. Greenup County schools and Raceland-Worthington schools made the shift because quarantine numbers left them too few teachers who could come to school.
The seven-day average has fluctuated there but county health department director Chris Crum said the trend is likely to continue upward.
That is especially likely if people continue to ignore masking recommendations, he said. Halloween, holiday gatherings and sports also are likely to drive the average up, he said.
Some who have the virus may not have symptoms and that is one way the virus spreads, Crum said. He recommended those who are in contact with a positive case wait five to seven days to get tested because of the incubation period of the virus.
Russell schools continue to meet in person. Superintendent Sean Horne said he is waiting and watching the daily reports before going to virtual only.
He said Thursday in-person school will probably continue today. There is no school Monday because of a professional development day, nor on Tuesday because of Election Day, and Wednesday is a virtual-only day anyway.
That provides some time to watch the trend and decide whether to continue with in-person classes, he said. Russell has had few cases and has been able to keep enough teachers and substitutes in school, he said.
There have been some quarantines in the district, most recently 16 Russell third-graders — members of a Russell JFL football team. They were quarantined because a member of an Ironton team they played Saturday tested positive, according to Crum.
Boyd County schools also have gone virtual only because of a quarantine-caused teacher shortage.
Statewide, the case trend continues to climb. A state health department map on Thursday showed 66 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in the red zone, and an accompanying chart showed an increasing upward trend in average daily new cases.
According to the department, Kentucky has racked up a total of 103,305 cases, and 1,461 deaths from the virus.