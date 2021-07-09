A surge of COVID cases in Carter County is connected to a group of people who traveled out of state.
A group of about 23 to 25 kids and adults attended a youth camp in another state, according to Carter County Health Director Jeff Barker. About 12 of those in attendance and others connected to them who did not travel have tested positive.
Tuesday and Wednesday the department saw rising numbers, but still single digits in new positive cases. Barker said there were about six to eight each day, then the numbers rose to around 12 and Thursday hit 14 new cases. The health department listed eight additional cases on Friday.
Most of the cases are connected to the youth camp, but there are some outliers that Barker said couldn’t be connected to anything.
“Of course we recommend everybody get vaccinated,” Barker said. “If you’ve not been vaccinated, social-distance and mask. Do hand hygiene, of course. Just be cautious.”
Barker said it has been about three months since he has seen numbers rise to double digits in the county. The county is now classified as orange by the state due to the accelerated incident rate.
“It’s still here,” Barker said of the virus. “We have to be cautious even though all the mandates have been lifted, we still have to be cautious.”
Barker recommends vaccination and the department has a vaccine clinic every Friday. Appointments can be made for the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. Anyone interested can call the department at (606) 474-6685 and schedule an appointment Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In all, Carter County’s health department has reported 2,381 positive cases — 2,291 have recovered and 34 residents have died after having tested positive.
Elsewhere in NEKY
Carter County isn’t alone in experiencing a bit of a bump in case numbers.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 23 more positive cases over the past three days in its Friday release. The new patients include 12 males, ranging from 1 to 56 years old, and 11 females, from 3 to 74. A 17-year-old female is hospitalized. Sixteen of the new patients are 21 or under. There have been 5,044 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 3,247 reported recoveries and 77 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 18 new cases on its Friday report, which covers the past week, bringing the county’s tally to 3,826 — 3,735 have recovered and 63 have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department’s last release was on Tuesday.