The Carter County Health Department announced 20 additional cases of COVID-19 late Monday, as well as seven more COVID-positive deaths.
All seven were nursing-home deaths reported to the health department on Monday — that does not mean all of the deaths occurred on the same day.
In all, 15 Carter County residents have died after having tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 78 cases connected to nursing homes in the county.
There have been 1,246 cases in Carter County, including 904 recoveries, 236 home isolations and 15 current hospitalizations.
Greenup County’s health department listed 22 new cases on its report on Tuesday. There are 471 active cases in the county — the county’s total count stands at 2,110.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 19 more cases on Monday. It had not issued a report as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.