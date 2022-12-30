GRAYSON An anonymous source reached out to The Daily Independent declaring serious allegations against the Carter County Property Valuation Administrator’s office.
The source wished to stay nameless, fearing retribution if certain information were to be publicized.
The source provided a plethora of documentation they believed corroborated their claims that several appraisals and resulting property tax rates were mishandled.
According to the source, the properties that saw the most discrepancies belonged to longtime PVA Leslie Kiser-Roseberry, her family or friends.
The source alleged that current PVA Leslie Kiser-Roseberry signed off on at least seven erroneous assessment orders changing property values from as much as $250,000 down to $0.
Documentation provided from March 23, 2022, included seven properties on Tranquility Trail that were given “zero dollar” corrected assessments, meaning property that all together was once appraised for over $1.1 million, were nullified to zilch, according to the contact.
The explanation listed in the “describe error” section simply states “This house is not complete and in incorrect name.”
Additional allegations were at times verified by public records — with a home in the ownership of a person with connections to Roseberry sold on the market for $89,000, yet was only taxed for Roseberry’s following assessment value of $45,000.
It was proposed that properties in Carter County were unable to be assessed correctly due to poor field work adding that they believed the county was deprived of taxes that should have been attached to those properties.
When asked further about the frequency of poor field work, the source claimed as many as 600 properties were not photographed, therefore not properly assessed.
The person did provide a document of a database that had several addresses listed under “no photo available,” although the claim that there were 600 was inconclusive based on the documentation provided.
The source went on to elaborate that when properties are entered without updated photos, there’s no way to truly give an assessment without proper recording. For example, if a property owner decides to put in an in-ground pool, build a garage and add a second floor prior to a new assessment, their property could remain at the same price point, even if they had drastically altered their home and its honest value.
When asked why the state hadn’t caught on to any alleged inaccuracies, the source says Frankfort does require a look at arm’s-length transactions, with little interest in personal sales.
The source said employees at the PVA office were encouraged to enter deed types as anything other than arm’s-length transactions or “fair sales,” under the guise that “fishy” dealings would slip past Frankfort’s gaze.
The source elaborated that the numbers game is a tricky business, alleging that taxpayers were taken advantage of because they didn’t understand property value assessment to begin with. “Unless you know it, you don’t know to question it.”
The source further alleged that the office is now under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, but when the AG was contacted via email, they responded promptly, saying the office had “no comment” on if the investigation claim was bona fide.
Roseberry’s attorney, Jeffrey Mando, did offer comment, however, saying the allegations were “rumors” or “stories” and likely came from a scorned employee.
“They have an axe to grind with Leslie that I just don’t understand,” Mando said.
Mando added that he and Roseberry are unaware of any inquiries by the AG’s office, saying there has been no notice or contact from anyone within the office.
“We are not aware of any allegations that would even warrant an investigation,” Mando said, providing The Daily Independent with clear audits from 2019 and 2020.
“With regard of doctoring books for friends and family, I would absolutely dispute that allegation,” Mando said, adding that Roseberry’s performance audits have shown Roseberry “doing an exemplary job.”
Mando specified that the above mentioned home that was purchased at more than $80,000 but only $45,000 worth of taxes were billed, was an issue that has since been resolved: “The manner in which the home was appraised was fair and within standards,” Mando said.
Mando elaborated that in order “to take the high road,” the home was independently evaluated by a third party which was readjusted based on their recommendation.
Mando also explained that property assessment has “subjectivity” to it and not all properties would receive the same appraisal from different individuals.
In regards to the fear of retaliation, Mando said Roseberry wasn’t capable, advising that everybody who had ever interacted with Roseberry had positive things to say. “Everyone loves her,” Mando said.
The Daily Independent reached out to the Carter County Attorney, Carter Judge-Executive Office, Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police for further verification of additional claims but none returned phone calls by press time on Thursday.