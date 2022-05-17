GRAYSON RW Boggs took a giant step in the mission to retain his spot as Carter County Jailer after Tuesday’s primary election.
Boggs outlasted Wade Thompson, Bob Bowling and Buddy Grayson in the Republican race. The results were as follows: Boggs 983, Grayson 551, Thompson 504, and Bowling 208.
Boggs has been the county’s jailer since 2011.
“This is my fourth rodeo,” Boggs said. “The support from Carter County, all four corners, has been humbling, amazing.”
Boggs will face Democrat challenger Charles Kiser in the general election.
Boggs said he will continue to lean on his experience to potentially carry him into 2023 with the same title.
“Everybody is saying this is what I wanna do, can do or wish to do,” Boggs said, “but I have, in mathematical numbers, proof of what we’ve done over a decade. I don’t have to brag about it. It’s very well documented.”
Judge-Executive
Mike Malone is retiring as Carter County Judge-Executive, and the race has been as crowded as Walmart on Black Friday. It was whittled down to three on Tuesday.
Dustin Howard is going to represent the Democratic Party based on Tuesday’s results. Howard tallied 695 votes, edging Charles Wallace (656). Bobby Hall garnered 319 votes and Chester Highley collected 58 votes.
Brandon Burton will be the Republican candidate. He had 944 votes on Tuesday. Vic Adams came in second with 655. Brad Brammell was third with 599.
Duane Suttles coasts into the general election as an Independent.
Magistrates
Chris Huddle won by a nose in a tight Republican contest in District 1 Magistrate, 240 to 237, over Jeffery Flaugher. He’ll face Hunter Buck in the general election. Buck beat Kenny Adkins, 276 to 108, on the Democratic side.
In District 2, Derrick McKinney trumped Michael Lucas 361 to 136.
Danny Joe Holbrook outdueled Cody Carter, 183 to 58, in District 4 (Republican). It’ll be Holbrook versus Clifford “Sodbuster” Roe in the general. A Democrat, Roe outlasted Donnie Oppenheimer, 169 to 168.
District 5 featured a hotly contested four-person Republican race between Harley Rayburn, Robert “Sleepy” Porter, David Jessie and William Stevens. The results were as follows: Rayburn 188, Porter 143, Jessie 116, and Stevens 107.
Constable District 4
Democrat Jhan Jarrell picked up 195 votes. Fellow Democrat Billy Dan Dailey had 120.