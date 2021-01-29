Kentucky State Police Post 14 and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested William R. Workman, who is facing a slew of charges.
Workman, 24, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and incest.
The victim told police the abuse started when she was under 12 years old.
Evidence was collected and presented to the Carter County Grand Jury.
Workman fled on foot when KSP and Carter County deputies approached him, but they apprehended him a short time later, according to KSP.
Workman is lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation by KSP.