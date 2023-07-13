GRAYSON A Carter County man is facing more than 70 years in prison after Kentucky State Police said troopers charged him with numerous sex offenses.
Johnny Tolliver, 36, of Grayson, was with 16 counts of use of a minor less than 16 years of age, 15 counts of first-degree sexual abuse victim less than 12 years of age, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 16 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material depicting children less than 12 years of age.
Tolliver was already being held at the Carter County Detention Center in connection with an unrelated assault case, jail records show.
According to a KSP news release, troopers learned on July 7 about a cell phone containing sexual images of minors. After obtaining a search warrant, troopers searched the phone and found multiple videos depicting child sexual abuse, state police said.
Troopers determined the phone belonged to Tolliver, according to the release.