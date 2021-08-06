GRAYSON Despite a COVID surge that delayed schools until Aug. 16, the Carter County Fair is pressing ahead, with events beginning Saturday.
After last year’s substitution of a drive-in film series in lieu of a fair, board member Jill York said the excitement for this year’s fair is palpable.
“The community is hungry for events that bring us closer to normal,” she said. “We’re excited to be having the fair this year, because I know many folks want to get out and have something to do.”
While it’s easy to get lost in the blue ribbon pies and the prize-worthy heifers, York said fair organizers are doing their best to keep folks safe as the pandemic sees yet another spike. The fair will abide by CDC guidelines for outdoor events and masks are recommended be worn on the 20-acre fairgrounds.
“We recommend folks spread out and mask up,” York said. “We will have extra sanitation as well.”
For those looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Carter County Health Department will be onsite Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m to administer the vaccine.
On a lighter note, two new events will be coming to the fair — Failure To Conform pro wrestling will be there to put on a show and kids will get a taste of the Jurassic life with the Dino-Roar Show.
The show will use movie magic to bring dinosaurs to life for the kids, where they can even pet a baby dinosaur.
“Every kid goes through a phase where they are just fascinated by dinosaurs and mesmerized by them,” York said. “This is a group that brings movie magic to have the dinosaurs roar and move — it’s something the kids have never seen before.”
Of course, there are going to be some old fair staples as well — live stock showings, a demolition derby, talent shows, a pageant and motocross.
More information can be found at cartercountyfair.org.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 7
1 p.m. Carter County Fair Pageant at the Olive Hill Historical Society (120 Comet Dr., Olive Hill, KY.) Open to contestants from Carter, Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence, Lewis, Elliott and Rowan counties.
Aug. 8
2:30-5 p.m. Carter County Fair Open Exhibit Registration at the Fair Grounds
Aug. 9
Live Stock Exhibition Day
$2 admission general public; exhibitors get in for free.
Exhibits will kick off with the pigs at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. with rabbits. Auction registration starts at 6 p.m, with the auction starting at 7 p.m.
Buyer’s appreciation dinner is served at 6 p.m.
Aug. 10
$10 admission with carnival rides included
Exhibit hall opens at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Future Farmers of America petting zoo opens at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
Carnival opens at 6 p.m.
Dino-Roar Show beings at 6 p.m., with show times at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Motocross event at 7 p.m.
Aug. 11
$10 admission, carnival rides included.
Same as Tuesday, but a Kids in the Races event will be held at 6:30 p.m., feature tikes in battery powered vehicles. A four-wheeler race starts at 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 12
$10 admission, carnival rides included.
Same as Wednesday (no Dino Roar) but there will be a talent show at the Midway Stage at 6:30 p.m (sign ups at 6 p.m), a pizza eating contest at the Midway Stage at 7 p.m., FTC Pro Wrestling at 7 p.m. and kart racing at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 13
$10 admission, carnival rides included.
Same as Thursday (no Dino Roar or Wrestling) with a talent show winner showcase at 6:30 p.m, a best dressed cowboy and cowgirl contest at 7 p.m, motorcross at 7 p.m and Fair-i-o-ke at 8 p.m.
Aug. 14
$10 admission
10-a.m to noon is open exhibit pickup.
FFA petting zoo starts at 5:30 p.m and runs until 9 p.m, with carnival rides starting at 6 p.m. An ice cream eating contest will be held at 6 p.m and 8 p.m, Fair-i-oke starts at 7 p.m, as well as a pet pageant. Main event is the Top Dog Promotions Demo Derby.
(606) 326-2653 |