The Carter County School District has delayed the second local planning committee meeting concerning consolidation until further notice.
The committee is considering a draft of the District Facilities Plan (DFP) that would consolidate the two high schools into a single campus with the technical center.
The architect RossTarrant presented a draft in January at the first meeting at Olive Hill Elementary. In addition to the single-campus high school, the middle schools would move into the high school buildings. Central storage and some central office employees would move into the current high school buildings as well.
The second meeting was first scheduled for Feb. 7 at Prichard Elementary. It was previously moved to Feb. 22. Now it is being pushed until further notice. The reason is due to the Kentucky Department of Education. The KDE has to review the draft, and has yet to return the draft for the LPC to continue in the process.
The issue is due to a backlog at the state level, said Superintendent Dr. Paul Green. The issue is being remedied by having a different architect review the draft than the one assigned to Carter County.
Initially, the district was trying to get their plan on the April Kentucky Board of Education meeting agenda. The quick turnaround is due to timing with some of the ESSER funds allotted to the district. The ESSER 2 funds must be spent by September 2023, said Green.
After the January meeting, and the criticisms of rushing the decision, the district decided to slow the process, said Green. However, they still have to be aware of the deadline on the ESSER 2 funds.
Green explained that the district would need to finish up the process by the end of this month to get on the agenda for the April meeting. To be on the agenda, the district must complete their portion of the process 45 days prior to the state board of education meeting.
At this point, the district has a few steps left in the process and the April meeting is not possible to make. The district is now aiming for the June board meeting should the draft pass and be approved by all the parties involved.
Now, the district has an April 15 deadline of notifying the state board. This gives the district the time to receive the reviewed draft from KDE, hold the second LPC meeting and vote, hold a Carter County Board of Education meeting and vote, then a public hearing.
The district is hopeful the draft will be returned by the end of next week. From the day they receive the draft, the district will set a date for the second LPC meeting that is about a week later. They must advertise the second meeting for seven days, said Green.
The draft isn’t receiving approval from the Kentucky Department of Education at this point, said Green. It is reviewing the draft in order to make sure the LPC is voting on something that can be approved and meets all the state requirements.
Green said that the state will likely make some language amendments and minor tweaks to make sure the draft is in compliance to what can be approved.
At the first LPC meeting in January, the LPC asked for the draft presented to add land mass for the technical center and sports complex, as well as the addition of the sports complex itself. Green said these should be on the draft being reviewed by KDE.