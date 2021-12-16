The Carter County board of education moved to accept the architectural proposal submitted for a site survey during a special meeting Wednesday. The site would hold a new consolidated high school.
RossTarrant Architects submitted a proposal that will have the firm assisting with an amendment to the District Facilities Plan and site selection for the new school.
The board noted the previous work the firm has completed in the district and the ability of the firm to be thorough and communicative. The firm’s prominence and experience with schools and the Kentucky Department of Education process made the proposal a unanimous “yes” from the board.
RossTarrant works largely in the school sector including preschool to 12th grade, collegiate level and sports and recreation, according to the firm’s website. Projects listed on the RossTarrant website includes work in Fayette County, Danville Independent, Bowling Green Independent, Perry County, and Estill County school systems among others. The firm has also worked with the University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University, Marshall University, Transylvania University and other collegiate campuses.
The firm has experience in sports and recreation including the University of Kentucky’s Joe Craft Football Training Center, Kroger Field renovation and expansion as well as other collegiate and high school facilities.
The fee for the site survey and amendment to the district facilities plan will cost $.05 a square foot. The firm calculated the fee based on the combined square footage of East and West Carter High Schools which totals 226,293 square feet. The fee would total $11,315. It also includes the services of mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineers, according to the proposal. Mileage and printing costs would also be reimbursable expenses the district would need to pay.
The site selection consulting fee will be determined by the number of sites the district asks to be surveyed. The firm proposed a fee of $12,000 for all sites and any additional trips for additional sites would assess a $1,500 fee. The firm also said they would credit 50% of the fee toward the design phase of the county’s next construction project as long as it is $4,000 or more and occurs within four years of completing the district facilities plan.
Though the firm is coming to work on the project, this does not mean the consolidation is confirmed. The process must begin and the information will be used to make the final decision.
Superintendent Paul Green said his role is to present the opportunity and listen as the conversation unfolds, but the decision to consolidate is ultimately up to the community. Green said he has heard both sides and is listening to all concerns.
The consolidation is currently being considered due to decreased enrollment, falling birth rates and an increase in possible funding coming together at the same time. The funding would be a mix of a grant awarded to East Carter High School, ESSER funds, which are federal stimulus funds, along with existing bonding capabilities, according to the superintendent. The total would allow the district the possibility of $60 to $80 million in combined funding to build a new high school campus.
Superintendent Green said the consolidated high school will allow for more opportunities for Carter County High School students. Combining resources would allow for the same student to teacher ratio and would allow the students to explore more pathways.
Green said nothing is solidified on what would be offered, as the consolidated building isn’t even confirmed. However, he mentioned possibilities that could be available to students if the idea becomes reality.
Choir and additional sports are two he had on the top of his mind Wednesday night. Additional career pathways are a great gain that could come with a campus. The Career Technical Center would be located on the same property, said Green. This would allow for easier access and less travel time between the current technical school to either of the high schools.
The plan would be to create a campus the encompasses all the offerings of the three schools into a single area that is accessible to all students in the district.
Green understands the concerns of many. He said he is listening and appreciates the people of Carter County. He is appreciative of those willing to have the conversation and voice their concerns. He knows that the emotional attachment to tradition is strong, but also wants to present what could be possible for the Carter County students of the future.
Green continually shared his appreciation for Carter Countians and asks that people continue to discuss. He asks that the discussion remain civil and kind, because no matter the result, consolidating or not, at the end of the day, the Carter County community still must live and work together.
The next step is a Local Planning Committee meeting, which will be held at Olive Hill Elementary School Thursday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 with a public forum to follow at 6 p.m.