Carter County students have an opportunity to be together through the district’s Come Back Camps.
The camps give kindergarten through eighth-grade students in Carter County the chance to enjoy activities they missed out on during the school year due to the pandemic.
Two camps are being conducted. One finished up last week and another will take place July 12-16. Students are centralized at the two middle schools, according to Erica Perkins, Carter County’s Instructional Coach and Title I Director. Students are bused in from their home schools to the middle school they attend or their elementary school feeds into.
Students begin the morning with breakfast before diving into reading and math. The kids are broken up into groups based on their grade level from the last school year and are with teachers who teach that grade throughout the district.
Teachers were recruited from all elementary schools so students would know someone in the building, even if they weren’t with their previous teacher, Perkins explained. The teachers planned fun activities for the afternoons and students would rotate through the classes. Science experiments, arts and crafts, music or PE were some rotations the children were able to enjoy.
Nate Shelton, a science teacher at West Carter Middle School, was at the west end camp last Friday demonstrating chemical and physical properties to campers, according to Perkins. Shelton will head to the east end camp in July to share the demonstration with those students.
Students explored color and nature in Nicole Flaugher’s class.
“Students (became) scientists and learned about capillary action and color-mixing by making water walk,” Flaugher said. “Students filled cups with primary colors of dye and water. They then connected a water filled cup to an empty cup with a paper towel strip.”
The students went on a nature walk while the water walked inside. They looked for all the colors in nature. Once they were back in the classroom, they found the paper towel filled with primary colors, then more water was added between them and secondary colors walked right in.
The camps are open to anyone kindergarten through eighth grade in the school district. Registration is officially closed, but Perkins said parents can call the child’s school or central office at (606) 474-6696 to get them signed up for the July camp.
Camps are offering an opportunity to spend time in content areas. The lessons aren’t typical remediation, but offer more time in the subject for students of all levels, no matter how they performed during the school year. Perkins said the targeted intervention is still happening with summer tutoring and summer school, but the camp gives opportunities to all students interested.
Perkins explained that the district typically has many summer camps at each school, but this camp is more centralized. It allows the students to be together with more peers their age while having the same experiences.
The camp’s format is based off the district’s science camp, which began in 2019 and was held again earlier this month. They took the science camp model and adjusted it to have a reading and math focus, said Perkins.
“It was critical to get them back with other students and with teachers and back in the school setting,” Perkins said. “They’ve been separated for so long.”
The planning for the camp series began back in January with the hopes that restrictions would lift enough to have the camp.
“We were going to put plans in place and as restrictions changed we were going to go with the flow of what we were going to be able to do,” said Perkins about the planning process.
As restrictions eased, Perkins said they were able to have more children participate and plans developed further for the camps. The camps and teachers continue to adjust as guidance and restrictions continue to change.
(606) 326-2652 |