MOREHEAD Mike Malone, the soon-to-be retired Judge-Executive of Carter County, was reported to be in critical, but stable condition after a single-vehicle accident just outside of Morehead.
Malone's wife, Rose L. Malone, 74, of Grayson, was pronounced deceased upon arrival by Rowan County Coroner John P. Northcutt.
According to a press release by the Rowan County Coroner's Office, the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the westbound 138-mile marker.
The report says that Judge Malone had to be extracted from the vehicle with the help of the Morehead Fire Department and Farmers Volunteer Fire Department. He was airlifted from a nearby hospital to UK Medical Center.
The Carter County Fiscal Court social media page indicated Malone's condition is "critical but stable."
The outpouring of support to the Malone family is high online, with Carter Countians urging that they lean into one another in times of tragedy while lifting the family through prayer.
Judge Malone told The Daily Independent prior to the election that he was looking forward to being able to take it easy and spend time with his grandchildren. He has served as judge-executive for eight years.
The Carter County Fiscal Court wrote on its Facebook page that Rose was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
(606) 326-2653 |