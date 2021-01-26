Saint Joseph Mount Sterling has named DAISY Award and BEE Award winners for the first quarter of 2020.
Jennifer Bryan, RN, Women’s Services, of Olive Hill, received the DAISY Award for extraordinary patient care. Bobbie Ann Litteral, certified respiratory therapist, of Carter City, received the BEE Award for exceptional service.
The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Saint Joseph Mount Sterling is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing a nurse with this special honor every quarter. In the first quarter, Bryan was nominated for the DAISY Award by a Saint Joseph Mount Sterling patient’s family member.
A mother of a Saint Joseph Mount Sterling patient called to recognize Bryan for her rapid recognition and treatment to an allergic reaction her daughter experienced after receiving an IV antibiotic.
“It was a really scary time, but Jennifer was quick to respond, notify the physician and treat my daughter,” said the patient’s mother. “I just want her recognized for what she did to help my child. I’m so thankful she was there.”
Similar to the DAISY Award, the BEE Award is a program that honors Saint Joseph Mount Sterling’s nursing support staff — patient care assistants, housekeepers, respiratory therapists, health unit coordinators, dietary, transporters and various other team members — who go above and beyond in service, care and compassion.
The BEE Award celebrates unsung heroes who make an impact outside their daily duties and go above and Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE). In the first quarter, Litteral was nominated for the BEE Award by her colleagues.
“Bobbie Ann continues to always go above and beyond no matter the task at hand,” said one of Litteral’s colleagues. “On numerous occasions, Bobbie has dropped everything she was doing to come in and help when we were short-staffed, busy, have call-ins or staff that needed time off work. She goes over and above for our patients and our staff.”
The DAISY Award winners received a certificate, DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved stone sculpture. The BEE Award winners were honored with a certificate and a BEE Award pin.