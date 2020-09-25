CARTER CITY Tiny Carter City Elementary is one of five Kentucky public schools named a national Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
The award is based on overall academic excellence, according to the KDE. “The Blue Ribbon Awards give us a chance to show off to the rest of the country the great things that are happening in our public schools across the Commonwealth,” said state Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass in a press release announcing the designation.
The five schools are among 367 across the country recognized this year. Carter City received the designation through its performance on state assessments.
With 130 students in preschool through fifth grade, it is among the smallest public schools in Northeast Kentucky, and one of the few to have received a five-star rating in the state’s new accountability system.
“We work hard out here and we develop relationships with our students. We know their needs,” said principal Jo Ashworth.
The designation is meaningful in a rural, low-income school, according to Ashworth. “We have a very high number of children eligible for free and reduced-price lunches. Our kids don't come with a lot of the privileges that a lot of the kids in the city have,” she said.
Carter City has 11 full-time teachers and four itinerant teachers for art, music, library and counseling.
Instrumental in its success is teamwork. “We work closely as a team and find consensus on decisions. I like to have input but I’m not an authoritarian leader," Ashworth said.
The school’s state report card for 2018-19, the most recent available, shows Carter City with proficiency rates of 74.1% in reading, 77.1% in mathematics, 73.9% in writing, 73.9% in social studies and 88.2% in science, all significantly higher than the state average.