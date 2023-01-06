If the dark winter months have you down, you’re in luck because the annual Carter Caves State Resort Park’s Winter Adventure Weekend is nearly here.
Beginning Thursday Jan. 26 and lasting until Sunday Jan. 29, Carter Caves is inviting folks to a full weekend of action-packed outdoor fun.
Activities and workshops will include hiking, rappelling, rock climbing, tree climbing, canoeing and kayaking for those of any skill level.
Wild cave tours and winter survival workshops led by experienced guides will be available — with those aged 6 and older invited to participate.
Those interested are encouraged to enroll early, as spots are first come first serve and are expected to fill quickly.
Carter Caves Winter Adventure Weekend is presented by Friends of Carter Caves, a nonprofit organization focused on enrichment and preservation of the state park.
Visit www.winteradventureweekend.com for more information or to reserve your spot.