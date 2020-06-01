Carter Caves started its first phase of reopening on Monday.
Park Manager Chris Perry posted on Facebook on Sunday, sharing the Carter Caves is back and now with adjusted hours.
“I’m excited about opening the park back up,” said Perry. “I call Carter Cave the best-kept secret in the park system. It’s good to see people out and about. There were still people enjoying our hiking trails, but it will be nice to see people enjoying our campsites and what facilities we can open.”
Tierney's Cavern Restaurant will be open seven days a week for to-go orders from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Lewis Caveland Lodge and Cottages are open seven days a week. The Welcome Center Gift Shop is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Perry said they had been closing the park’s gate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in order to ensure the safety of those using the trail. The park’s normal hours are from dawn to dusk. The trails are now open with normal hours.
Those who would like to play mini-golf can play for free if they bring their own equipment.
The hiking trails and Smoky Lake will remain open. Carter Caves also reopened the kayak rental, rock climbing and the rappelling area.
Starting Friday, horseback riding will reopen and June 11 the campground will open back up. The shower houses and bathrooms will remain closed and those who are camping must be in a self-contained camper. There will be no tent camping allowed at this time.
Perry said if a family had a camper on site and wanted to have a tent on site with them, then it would qualify as an exception to this rule — as long as the campers in the tent can be self-contained in the camper.
The follow facilities will remain closed:
• Cave tours
• Public pool
• Playgrounds
• Gem mine
• Shelter houses for rent
• Special events
Perry said as guidelines change they would revisit these changes.
