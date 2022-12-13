OLIVE HILL Carter County School Board members approved the next step in the creation of a school-based law enforcement agency during a special board meeting on Monday night.
Ryan Tomolonis, director of personnel, opened the discussion Monday, advising the board that creating the school system’s own police agency would provide the opportunity to appoint more school resource officers and allow the board to set their own policies for officers within the schools.
Tomolonis said he recently visited Montgomery County Schools who have implemented their own agency.
According to the officials in Montgomery, the first step is to bring the topic to the attention of the school board and then seek its approval.
Board members Rachel Fankell and Patrick Ferry were quick to address budgetary concerns, asking who would foot the bill for new SROs and special training.
The board had previously discussed a recent audit that revealed a 10% growth in general funds; Andy Lyons, the board’s treasurer, said the new endeavor would be financed through the general funds and was “certainly doable.”
Superintendent Dr. Paul Green chimed in to say there would be a start-up cost coming in at around $100,000 and it’s probable that legislative backing may offset some of the cost for training and equipment for new SROs.
Tomolonis reiterated that a vote in favor of the agency “doesn’t mean it exists, just that the first initial step has been made to have them (SROs) in place.”
Board member Chris Perry was the first to make the motion with board member Miranda Tussey seconding it.
The remaining board members, Ferry, Flannery and Lisa Ramey-Easterling agreed to move to further discussions on the topic.