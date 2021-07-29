GRAYSON Three men, dressed in suits, took turns sitting in front of the Carter County Board of Education Wednesday during a special meeting to name an interim superintendent.
The three men were each greeted by current Superintendent Ronnie Dotson and sat in his office talked shop before being called in by the board.
The board was in executive session for two hours interviewing the candidates then discussing their choice for the role.
Dr. Robert J. Bell, of Lexington, was appointed as the interim superintendent on a motion from Rachel Fankell and a second by Miranda Tussey. It was a unanimous decision by the board.
Tussey explained that Bell has completed multiple interim assignments before, most recently as interim principal at Woodford High School in Jefferson County.
“Dr. Bell was just highly impressive, we feel like he can continue the excellence we have in the school system with this interim period,” said Tussey. “Dr. Bell has extensive interim assignment experience and will successfully lead our district through this important transition period as we seek to find a full-time superintendent.”
Bell’s “highly decorated resume” and being “very well-spoken of by his references” are two reasons Tussey cited as to why they chose Bell.
Bell is a graduate of Georgetown College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in physical education and counseling in 1965 and his masters in the same disciplines two years later, according to the Georgetown College Athletics website. He was the first full-time athletic director at Georgetown College.
Bell served as the Henry Clay High School football coach for 25 years. There he won two state championships and was named Kentucky Coach of the Year, according to his alma mater’s athletic site. The stadium was named Dr. Robert J. Bell Stadium in his honor. He also served as the high school’s principal, the college’s site said.
“(Dr. Bell) brings great experience in both education and athletics to the table,” said Tussey.
The soon-to-be interim finished his doctorate in education in administration from the University of Kentucky in 2003, according to Georgetown College. He has retired from both Georgetown College and Fayette County Public Schools, according to Georgetown athletics.
He has served as interim athletic director at Eastern Kentucky University as well as a college basketball referee in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), according to Georgetown College’s athletic website. The college also states that the alumnus served as the coordinated of the men’s basketball officials for the Atlantic Sun Conference and the SEC.
“We feel like he fits the mold of what we need in an interim to meet the needs of our students, staff and the community,” said Tussey.
Bell will fill in the role Dotson is leaving behind Sept. 1 following Dotson’s resignation and retirement. The Carter board hopes to name a permanent superintendent Nov. 1. The job description was released Monday on the Kentucky School Board Association website and the deadline for applications is Sept. 1.
“The Carter County Board of Education is seeking an outstanding educator with leadership skills capable to extend the momentum of excellence in Carter County Schools,” the job description states. “The successful candidate should have a reputation as an open, approachable, ethical and enthusiastic leader who is actively involved and visible throughout the district.”
(606) 326-2652 |