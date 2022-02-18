The Carter County School District released a Frequently Asked Questions document on the topic of consolidating the two high schools.
The five-page PDF is on the district website under the notice to delay the second local planning committee meeting on the subject.
The document answers 17 questions from why the project is being considered to funding and potential timeline. This document was created in line with a promise Superintendent Dr. Paul Green made during the January local planning committee meeting. Green said he would go through the questions raised from the committee and public and write out answers to those questions.
A significant piece of information is that the final decision will not be made until 2023. The document shares that the final decision to move forward with building would be made in the spring or summer or 2023. This is important in regards to funding the project. The district must spend the ESSER II funds it has been awarded by September 2023, according to Green.
The planning process will take 12 to 18 months, according to the FAQ document. That process would begin following the process of changing the District Facilities Plan (DFP), which is what the district is doing now. The part of the process that is amending the DFP is expected to be completed by April 15, so the district is on the Kentucky Board of Education meeting agenda in June, according to Green.
If the final decision in spring or summer of 2023 is to move forward with the building of a new single campus high school, the earliest school year students would receive instruction in the building would likely be 2025-26. The class of 2026 are currently eighth-graders.
If the 2025-26 school year is the year students would enter the possible single high school, the first class to complete their high school degree in the considered consolidated school would be the class of 2029. Those students are currently fifth-graders. This decision will have no impact on current high school students in the county based on the presented timeline.
Current middle school students would be affected for one to three years of their high school experience, maybe less, depending on the actual construction timeline and any delays or problems that could come with a brand new building.
As for why the decision is being pushed now, is an amount of funding the document calls “unprecedented” and “will likely never be available again.” The discussion isn’t new; it has been around for years. The previous DFP, which was approved by the KDE in December 2020, listed a property acquisition for a future high school.
The district’s bonding capacity is at its highest it has been in decades, according to District Financial Director Andy Lyons. With federal funds and grants, there would be around $60-80 million available for the single campus project.
ESSER II funds are federal funds tied to COVID-relief. According to documents on the Kentucky Department of Education, the Carter County School District was awarded $7.5 million in the ESSER II funding.
Another portion of the funding is a grant awarded and earmarked specifically for East Carter High School. The grant funding is at least $14 million. Due to some extra strings attached and confusion with the grant funding, the grants are being funded through the Kentucky State Budget. In the budget that passed the house, East Carter High School is listed to receive $16.9 million.
This money was awarded based on the Kentucky facilities Inventory and Classification System (KFICS), which awards funds based on greatest financial need. The document explains East Carter High School is in good condition and has been maintained well, but since it is the largest school in the district it has the largest financial need. The financial need is based on what it would take to bring the school to a like-new, mint condition, according to the document.
Due to the district needing to match those funds with its bonding capabilities, only East Carter High School would be renovated if they do not move forward with a consolidated campus, according to the document.
The next construction project would be a renovated technical center, the renovation of the two current middle schools, then the elementary schools renovations based on answers in the document and the DFP.
Following the middle school and technical center renovation, the document states, “there would be little (if any) funding left to do an improvement of West Carter High School. Only East Carter High School would be improved. It would be several years before the district would have enough bonding potential to do a substantial project at West Carter.”
The district’s current DFP has a number of renovation needs listed individually for both high schools and middle schools, as well as other building and schools in the district. There is a cost paired with each need based on KDE determined estimates.
East Carter High School and West Carter High School are listed with the same renovation needs and estimated costs. That cost is $1,032,500 per high school for a total of $2,065,000. The middle schools have similar needs to each other with West Carter Middle School needing more work than its east side counterpart.
East Carter Middle has an estimated $5.2 million in needs listed throughout the DFP and West Carter has an estimated $5.5 million. This is a total of $10.7 million and a difference of $8.6 million more than the two high schools. This is based on what the DFP lists as priorities for the district.
If the district’s system stays the same, it will also need to address the central storage building, which would add $250,000 in renovations that would not be needed if the consolidation would go through.
This difference is a significant factor in the district looking to move the middle schools into the high school buildings should they consolidate and build a new high school. The costs on the DFP are based on numbers given by the KDE. Actual construction costs will vary, but the base formula remains and allows an estimate to compare and make decisions.
The document explains how building the single high school would address more facilities issues within the district.
“East Middle, West Middle and the Career Tech Center are the buildings in the district with the most pressing needs,” the document stated.
The cost to renovate both middle schools based on what the current DFP has listed is significant as opposed to renovating the high schools and move them into the high school buildings.
The district is in the middle of the first portion of the process. The local planning committee has seen a draft of the new proposed DFP and discussed concerns and questions. A public hearing was also conducted at the same meeting in January.
The draft would create a single central campus that houses one high school for the district plus a career and technical center with more new programs and a new athletic complex. It would also move the middle school students into the high school buildings. The high school building would also provide space for storage, family resource youth services and additional district offices.
“The changes to the District Facility Plan allows for the board to consider building a new school,” the document states. “It does not mean a new school would be constructed.”
The answers in the document express that what is being determined now with the quicker deadline of this spring is only the first step in a long process.
The district is waiting on the Kentucky Department of Education to review the DFP in order to make sure the document is something that meets requirements and could be approved at the state level should the LPC and Carter County Board of Education approve moving forward with the project.
Following the approval by LPC, the local board and state board — which should be complete by mid-April — the process moves into the planning phase.
Planning begins with the site selection. A site selection committee will be formed. The KDE, engineers and architects will be involved to identify viable sites. Sites selected will be presented to the board and the board will select the site.
“The district is committed to finding a location that is central to both the Grayson and Olive Hill communities,” the document states.
Plans and blueprints would be developed and a cost and funding analysis completed. The meetings where the design is presented to the board will “be open to the public and public input will be encouraged,” the document states.
The plans would be revised and the bidding for the construction would begin. The total cost based on the bids would be analyzed and the contract bids would be awarded.
The board’s final decision on whether to build or not would be made at this point, which is expected to occur in the spring or summer of 2023.
The document addresses top concerns as well, which included staffing, transportation, athletics and academics.
“The main purpose of a central high school is to increase learning opportunities for all students,” the document states. “It is anticipated several new career and technical pathways would be added. These pathways would be designed around students interest and work force needs of our local community. It is important to look at new and emerging industries that could benefit our students in the future. The district will also look to add programs in the arts, athletics and various student organizations/clubs. New programs would be developed with out community partners.”
Should the district move forward with a single campus high school, the plan will be to have the high school and technical center built at the same time. The plans will include a new athletic complex as well. However, the reality of construction on such a large scale project means some components may take a couple of years to be completed.
The full scope of the athletic facilities is expected to open within a couple years of the new high school and technical center. A gymnasium will be a part of the high school. From there, the district is looking at a new stadium for football, track and soccer along with tennis courts, baseball and softball fields and more to be built on the campus.
“If the district moves into the final planning stages, a timeline would be created to give estimates for expected opening of facilities,” the document states.
Staffing is based on student enrollment and while some job responsibilities may be shifted around, the staffing number and salaries wouldn’t decrease. The document says that, with saved money from upkeeping two aging high schools, the district may be able to allocate more resources toward staffing.
There are still several years to plan for this. During the first LPC meeting, it was shared that normal occurrences such as turnover and retirements throughout the district in the time right before moving to the new school may help with sorting out responsibilities such as the number of principals.
Travel times for students will be impacted. It would impact everyone, because it would be a change in location for everyone. Some students will have longer commutes, others will have shorter commutes. The district anticipates those who have an extended commute will have 8-10 minutes added one way.
The district is committed to finding a central location and these estimates are based on doing so. The district also says it will work with transportation logistics organizations to mitigate issues, change routes, minimize commutes and work to prevent earlier pick-up or drop-off times for students.
What the new school will be called, what the mascot will be and what colors will be worn proudly by the community is to be determined. There are a few years yet to decide, if the project moves forward. A committee of students, staff and community members would likely be organized to help in that decision making process.