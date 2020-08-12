The Carter County Health Department announced a second COVID-related death in the county on Tuesday.
“It comes with great sadness to report the second COVID-related death,” posted the health department on Facebook. “We here at the Carter County Health Department want to extend our deepest condolences to the family.”
Carter County’s health department has reported 108 positive cases in the county — 96 are recovered. Ten are isolating in their residences.
“Please weare your masks,” the post read. “Helps protect the ones you love.”
Greenup County’s health department reported four new positive cases, moving the county’s tally to 131. A 71-year-old female, a 47-year-old female, a 31-year-old female and a 10-year-old male are each in home isolation. Eighty-one have recovered.