The Morehead State University Foundation has announced the 2021-22 recipients of the Ronald and Diane Cartee Scholarship Endowment, a fund to benefit MSU students. The endowment provides scholarships to students from Greenup County.
This year’s recipients of the Cartee Scholarship are:
• Loran Baker, senior from Greenup pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration-Accounting
• Parker Clarke, senior from Greenup pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology-Construction Management/Civic Engineering Area
• Katie Garrison, senior from Greenup pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication
• Shaeleigh Moore, incoming freshman from Greenup pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science
• Alexis Rollins, sophomore from Greenup pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science
Originally from Greenup County, Ronald “Ron” Cartee (Class of 1965) and his wife Diane have been longtime supporters of MSU. Ron attended MSU and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He and his wife, Diane, married his junior year.
Upon his graduation from MSU, the couple moved to Portsmouth, Ohio, where he began his business in land development. Together, they started with renovating homes before having the opportunity to develop 40 acres in the city. The family entered the business of building Arby’s franchise stores in 1990 and has continued ever since. Ron was recognized for his success by being inducted into the MSU Alumni Hall of Fame in 2018.
The Cartees established the scholarship endowment in 2019. To recognize their charitable dedication to MSU, the Ronald and Diane Cartee Family Theater has been named in their honor in the Adron Doran University Center. The theater is used for various campus events and to welcome new students to MSU.
“My time at MSU was special and I’m grateful for the opportunities I received as a student. My wife Diane and I have worked very hard together to accomplish what we have today and credit that in part to a wonderful education at MSU,” Ron said. “That’s why it’s important for us to give back and provide scholarship opportunities for deserving students. Our hope is that we can assist students in realizing their full potential. I believe that life is not what you take with you, it’s about what you leave behind.”
For more information on this scholarship, or to establish your own, contact MSU’s Office of Alumni Relations and Development at (606) 783-2033, email giving@moreheadstate.edu, or visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu/give.