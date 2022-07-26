ASHLAND Local entrepreneur Ronald Cartee addressed the Ashland Rotary on Monday, and shared some stories about how mentors had changed his life.
Cartee, the son of a contractor and a school teacher, learned the value of hard work and education from an early age working on his family’s farm. He told a story, with his signature humor, about his life on the farm.
“My dad liked to work, and he was a small contractor,” Cartee said. “I started driving when I was 12, taking water to the people on the farm.
"I’d pour the water out, so I could make more trips,” he said, laughing. “My dad would say, 'How come you’re using so much water?' And I’d say Old Man Boggs drank a lot of water.”
His father, however, was not taken in by young Cartee’s excuse to joyride in the family Jeep.
“He said, 'Not that much water.'"
Joy rides, after that, were somewhat more limited.
Cartee’s parents were the first of his mentors, and he said he learned a lot from them. But when he entered eighth grade, another mentor appeared that would help Cartee along his successful path in life.
Cartee said his principal was none other than one of Greenup County’s favorite sons, author and educator Jesse Stuart.
“Jesse Stuart was our principal,” Cartee said. “And he was well-known then all over the state of Kentucky, because he had won about every award that could be won.”
But Stuart’s fame didn’t preclude him taking an interest in Cartee’s future through school and beyond.
“I worked for him during the summer,” Cartee remembered. “And one day we were talking and he asked me if I had tried to get a job. I told him that I had put an application in at Armco, but I guess they weren’t hiring.”
Cartee said he hadn’t asked or even suggested it, but Stuart wrote a letter of recommendation for him.
“They hired me the next week,” Cartee said. He would go on to work summers at Armco while he was attending his sophomore through senior years.
Cartee said he was fortunate to have found a mentor in college at Morehead State University as well. When an English professor told Cartee that he didn’t believe he would pass his class, Cartee agreed — but not for the same reason as the professor. He went to see the Dean and convinced him that he could do better, but not under the current professor.
The Dean allowed him to change professors and his grades improved dramatically when he found another of the many mentors that he said helped him along the way.
“I made a C that semester, and the next semester I made a B.”
The grades improved until Cartee earned an A in the class the initial professor was certain he would fail. “That’s how people can change your life around,” he said.
Cartee learned that lesson well, and carried it through the years that he and his wife developed land in Porstmouth. His next venture, at the suggestion of his son, was to enter the world of Arby’s franchises.
From 1990 to 2010, Cartee and his family successfully built and operated the franchises. He said he loved that experience, and shared humorous stories of that time, including the time he showed up at a store and his son put him to work in the drive-thru. The gregarious Cartee said he thought he was doing well until his son pulled him off that position because he was taking too long talking to customers and slowing the line down.
His success in business and in life are something that Cartee attributes to numerous people having a positive influence at different times in his life.
Being a mentor is something that Cartee himself has tried to emulate by showing concern about the future of everyone he meets, both those who have worked for him and those he knows in his private life. And one of the best compliments he says he has ever received was when an employee was leaving his employ after working for him for many years.
Cartee said he congratulated him on getting a better job, but his then “past” employee corrected him by saying that it was an “equal job," but not better.
There was no better job, the man said, than working for Cartee. Mentors, Cartee said, change more lives than they know because a changed life changes other lives as well.
(606) 326-2655 |