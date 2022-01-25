GREENUP After nearly 30 years as Greenup County judge-executive, Bobby Carpenter is ready to hang it up and hand it off.
While he had about four hours to change his mind when called Tuesday, Carpenter said he was ready to pass on the job four years ago, but decided to stay due to the then-Braidy Industries deal underway.
Carpenter was first elected in the mid-1990s, after serving several years on the fiscal court as a commissioner.
“We got a lot of improvements done and did a lot of things for this county,” Carpenter said. “It’s been a good run, but it’s time to pass it on.”
Two men have filed to take his place — Democrat Tom Clay, son of the late Soc Clay, and Republican, (a Democrat until 2020), Bobby Hall, the current PVA.
Clay said if he were to win in November, there would be some “big shoes to fill, for sure.”
“I want opportunities for all here in Greenup County, not only opportunities for jobs, but opportunities to recreate,” Clay said. “I think our future here is on our rivers.”
Hall said Carpenter’s successes — the AA Highway, the Industrial Parkway and more — have formed an excellent foundation for the next Greenup County judge-executive.
Hall said if he wins, he hopes to apply the experience he had in the PVA to Greenup County, citing the 2020 Outstanding Assessment Jurisdiction Award the office won.
“I have been blessed with perfect performance audits by the department of revenue and I want to take these leadership skills to the Greenup County Judge-Executive’s office,” Hall said.
For his part, Carpenter said Greenup County is in good hands no matter who wins in November.
“Either one of them would do a good job,” Carpenter said.
When asked what he intends on doing come January 2023, Carpenter has ambitions to head down south, away from the cold and snow.
“I think we’re going to take it easy, travel a little bit,” Carpenter said. “But I definitely want to go to Florida to get away from this cold. I love this area, but the older I get, the more I hate these winters.”
(606) 326-2653 |